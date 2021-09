Ohio University Faculty Senate met Monday evening to discuss updates and upcoming resolutions. In its first meeting of Fall Semester, Senate read two new resolutions for a first reading. The first resolution pertains to making changes in the faculty handbook to allow for online meetings and voting within the online meetings, and the second resolution, from faculty senator John O’Keefe, pertains to allowing for faculty to have more say in decision-making for positions such as deans, the provost and the chief financial officer at OU.

COLLEGES ・ 10 DAYS AGO