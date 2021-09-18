After-school program cultivates safe, brave space to nurture healthy and positive growth for young leaders
As Tonatiuh (sun) rises from the east peeking over the Organ Mountains, it shines its light directly on the gates of Raíces del Saber Xinachtli Community School. The sunrise marks the quiet before the spiraling sounds of growth, learning, and the continuous movement that happens daily in the classrooms of this small and mighty community school. Raíces is a free public charter K-5 community school — currently serving K-3.www.lcsun-news.com
Comments / 0