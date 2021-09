Downtown Orlando club night Discothèque is celebrating one year of presenting audiences at Barbarella with creative and cutting-edge DJs across generations with an iconic Florida party-starter: DJ Three. Though DJ Three (né Christopher Milo) now calls New York home, he helped jump-start the dance music scene in Florida in the 1990s with a spirit of DIY adventure that saw him notch milestones like throwing the first one-off raves in the Southeast, bringing Moby to Florida, and playing countless house and techno sets in Orlando and Tampa clubs. Not one to rest on his historical laurels — though there are many — DJ Three still regularly spins at clubs the world over and runs tastemaking record labels, the latest being Hallucienda. See history repeat (and rewrite) itself this Friday.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO