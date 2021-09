A COVID-19 vaccine booster will soon be available for a select number of individuals. Greene County Public Health Director Becky Wolf says the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave approval for the booster vaccine from Pfizer to be used for those 65 and older and who may be at higher risk for the virus, including law enforcement and healthcare. Wolf points out the FDA approval is the first phase and the second phase before the vaccine can be available comes through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee and Immunizations.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO