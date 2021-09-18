CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

GOP looks ‘like Tinder for terrorists’ says former homeland security official as he criticises Capitol rally

By Helen Elfer
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Allies of former President Donald Trump are planning to hold another rally at the Capitol Saturday eight months after the deadly riots on January 6.The rhetoric ahead of the rally is the latest attempt to explain away the assault and obscure what played out for all the world to see: rioters battling police and attempting to stop Congress from certifying the election of President Joe Biden.Rally organizer Matt Braynard, a former Trump campaign strategist, has been promoting the event and others like it in cities nationwide, focusing attention on what he calls the prisoners being unfairly prosecuted for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot.SEE MORE: Police Plan To Reinstall Capitol Fencing Ahead Of RallyThe anticipated crowd size and the intensity of the Saturday rally are unclear, but law enforcement appears to be taking no chances. Security fencing has been requested around the Capitol and reinforcements are being summoned to back up the Capitol Police, whose leadership was criticized for its handling of Jan. 6.While authorities have been bracing for a repeat appearance by right-wing extremist groups and others who mobbed the Capitol, it's unclear if those actors will participate in the new event.When the fence first went up around the Capitol after the January attack, it drew heavy criticism from those worried about the message being sent as a symbol of democracy was closed off. Now, it's increasingly seen as necessary precaution and has been requested by police in preparation for the rally.Additional reporting by the Associated Press.

kj roberts
6d ago

its a setup, don't go . this is going to be bad .stay home . as conservatives we need to be careful it only takes a couple bad apples and they will blame all Republicans for it. stay home .

Angry ICU BSN CCRN
6d ago

Republican party stopped being the party of Lincoln back in the 1960's. You know when the Democratic South turned into the Republican South bc of the civil rights movement and LBJ

Nola Branham
6d ago

The people in the White House are scared.They know all the things they are doing are so wrong in so many ways and they keep lieing to the American people.

