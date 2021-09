Cherokee, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, put up 23 shots on goal to win its fourth straight game with a 6-0 victory over Winslow in Marlton. Olivia Marrone scored the game’s first goal with an assist from Nicole Edelman before Ailyn Rowe added another goal from an assist by Isabella Moore. Katie Ulmer and Aly Mascolo scored the next two goals with help from Brooke Rabinowitz and Juliet Morze. In the second half, Katie Fricker and Stephanie Monroe each tallied a goal with assists by Morgan Shank for Cherokee (4-1-1).

SOCCER ・ 6 HOURS AGO