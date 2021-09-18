CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona reports over 100 virus deaths amid signs of slowing

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported over 100 additional COVID-19 deaths for only the second time since February even as several metrics showed some slowing in the pandemic’s current surge.

The 108 deaths and 2,742 additional confirmed virus cases reported Saturday increased the pandemic totals to 19,487 deaths and 1,064,346 cases, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The dashboard also reported that virus-related-hospitalizations dropped below 2,000 for the first time in nearly three weeks, with 1,981 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds as of Friday, down from the current surge’s high of 2,103 on Sept. 11, according to the dashboard.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University data showed drops in the seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and of daily deaths over the past two week weeks.

The daily new cases average dropped from 3,152 on Sept. 2 to 2,732 on Thursday while the daily deaths average dropped from 39.3 to 33.1 during the same period.

In another development, city of Phoenix officials said the city’s two mobile COVID-19 vans and other city testing locations would begin offering vaccines.

The city will use federal pandemic relief money to pay for adding vaccinations to the testing program, officials said in a statement.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

These States Will Be Hit by a "True Delta Wave" Next, Virus Expert Warns

The Delta variant has resulted in a significant surge in cases across the country, but the damage has not been spread evenly. Over the past couple months, some states have seen cases skyrocket, crushing previous records from last winter's surge before vaccinations began, while other states seem to have escaped the worst of Delta's wrath. But as cases in some of the hardest hit states plateau or decline, experts warn that the surge isn't over yet.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Oregon With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 37.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 26. More than 626,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 45.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending August 26. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
OREGON STATE
Fortune

COVID deaths are up 40%. These states are running low on ICU beds and health workers

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Eighteen months into the pandemic, COVID is again pushing America’s health care infrastructure to a breaking point, with intensive care units at capacity and shortages of health workers being reported widely across the country, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
Local
Arizona Vaccines
City
Mobile, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Health
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Coronavirus
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Vaccines
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arizona COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arizona Government
International Business Times

144 Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents Die Of COVID-19; 19,443 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

Nearly 150 fully vaccinated residents in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 as the number of breakthrough cases rises to over 19,000, according to the latest state data. Data published by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health this week showed a total of 19,443 breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic, up from 15,739 cases reported as of Aug. 24. Of the breakthrough infections, at least 144 fully vaccinated people have died of the novel coronavirus, up from 131 deaths reported last week.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KOLD-TV

AZ has a new plan to get vaccine hesitant to comply

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The state of Arizona is lagging when it comes to vaccinations with just more than half the state’s adult population fully vaccinated. The Pima County Health Department says that’s not enough to stop the transmission of the Delta variant saying it needs 90% to 95%.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Johns Hopkins University
US News and World Report

Arkansas Reports 33 New COVID Deaths and 1,824 Virus Cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas reported 33 new COVID-19 deaths and more than 1,800 new coronavirus cases Thursday. The Department of Health said the state's COVID-19 pandemic death toll rose to 7,395, with coronavirus cases rising by 1,824 to 480,934. Arkansas ranks 19th nationally for new cases per capita,...
ARKANSAS STATE
yourvalley.net

Arizona has one of highest COVID-19 death rates in US

Over the course of the past 18 months, Arizona has amassed one of the highest COVID-19 fatality rates in the country. As of Friday, the U.S. has counted more than 670,000 deaths since the first American death was reported in early 2020, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Just 54.86% of the country’s population has been vaccinated. Arizona has reported 19,379 deaths from the virus overall, with 19 more added to the tally on Friday. The state’s vaccination rate is a little higher than the country’s at 57.1%.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Turnto10.com

Massachusetts reports 24 additional deaths linked to virus, 1,453 new cases

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 24 additional deaths linked to the coronavirus and 1,453 new confirmed cases. Health officials said the confirmed death toll in Massachusetts is now at 18,015. The Commonwealth has recorded 731,564 confirmed cases. Currently, there are 716 individuals hospitalized because of the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Tifton Gazette

Tift reports five virus deaths, about 60 new cases

TIFTON – Tift County has reported five COVID-19-related deaths and about 60 new virus cases during the past week, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Tift County has reported 115 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH. Tift County has reported 4,702 cases...
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 1,400 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Dip Below 800

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,405 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths, according to state health department data released Thursday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased slightly by .01% to 4.38%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and...
MARYLAND STATE
ABC7

LA County reports its 1st West Nile virus death of the year

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County on Friday reported its first case this year of a person dying from West Nile virus. The person was only identified as a resident of the eastern region of the county. The patient was hospitalized and died from West Nile virus-associated neuro-invasive disease, the county's public health department said in a news release.
987thecoast.com

NEW JERSEY REPORTS ANOTHER 22 DEATHS FROM VIRUS

New Jersey has reported another 22 deaths from coronavirus. New figures released late on Tuesday show over 1,700 new cases of the virus in the Garden State. More than 5.7 million residents have been vaccinated.
987thebull.com

Oregon Tuesday Reports Just Over 1,700 New COVID Cases, 30 More Virus-Related Deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports just over 1,700 new COVID-19 cases and 30 more virus related deaths. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (18), Benton (18), Clackamas (110), Clatsop (15), Columbia (12), Coos (86), Crook (13), Curry (11), Deschutes (80), Douglas (85), Grant (29), Harney (34), Hood River (4), Jackson (76), Jefferson (17), Josephine (25), Klamath (83), Lake (22), Lane (157), Lincoln (19), Linn (46), Malheur (60), Marion (173), Morrow (7), Multnomah (86), Polk (56), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (134), Union (21), Wasco (34), Washington (100) and Yamhill (71).
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

582K+
Followers
319K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy