Nathan Reuss hired as economic developer for Mid-Minnesota Development Commission
Reuss joined Michelle Marotzke on MMDC’s economic development team mid-September. Together, Marotzke and Reuss will assist stakeholders throughout the Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker, and Renville county region, as they recover from pandemic-induced economic injuries. Reuss will also assist stakeholders with grant applications, tackle issues such as broadband, childcare, housing, and workforce...www.wctrib.com
