Replacing Tesla Model S Battery Modules Isn't A Viable Long-Term Solution

The obsession with range for battery-electric vehicles is an understandable one. Charging speeds have come down, but it still takes a lot longer than filling up with gas. And, while charging infrastructure continues to improve, it's still an issue in outlying areas. But it turns out that there's another way to juice up your Tesla Model 3's nearly dead battery if you aren't close to a charger. All you need is a towing strap, about six or so miles of road, and an old Toyota Camry. David Andreyev, also known as Cyber Hooligan on YouTube, sent us a new video to show us how all this was possible.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO