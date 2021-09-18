U.S. concerned UN General Assembly could be COVID "superspreader event"

The 76th United Nations General Assembly began on Tuesday, September 21 and controversy has already begun as world leaders addressed the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the strain placed upon the global economy, Afghanistan falling to the Taliban, and tensions between the U.S. and China. President Biden spoke at the UNGA and did not call out China, instead calling for international unity and cooperation to overcome the pandemic and climate crisis. Fox News Senior Correspondent Eric Shawn joins us from the U.N. to discuss the criticism of President Biden’s speech, the Taliban’s push for UN recognition of their Afghanistan leadership amid human rights abuses and how the U.S. is mending a rift with France after a controversial sale of submarines to Australia. Eric Shawn also details how Iran pushed to restart nuclear talks, the UNGA’s central theme of climate change, and the COVID-19 issues that arose from a lack of vaccination requirements.
