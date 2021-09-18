CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. concerned UN General Assembly could be COVID "superspreader event"

By Kierra Frazier
Axios
Axios
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Biden administration is concerned that next week's United Nations General Assembly could become a COVID-19 "superspreader event," CBS News reported. Why it matters: Leaders from around the world will gather in New York City without necessarily abiding by the new requirement that mandates proof of vaccination for all indoor activities.

Fox News

International Tensions High at UN General Assembly

The 76th United Nations General Assembly began on Tuesday, September 21 and controversy has already begun as world leaders addressed the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the strain placed upon the global economy, Afghanistan falling to the Taliban, and tensions between the U.S. and China. President Biden spoke at the UNGA and did not call out China, instead calling for international unity and cooperation to overcome the pandemic and climate crisis. Fox News Senior Correspondent Eric Shawn joins us from the U.N. to discuss the criticism of President Biden’s speech, the Taliban’s push for UN recognition of their Afghanistan leadership amid human rights abuses and how the U.S. is mending a rift with France after a controversial sale of submarines to Australia. Eric Shawn also details how Iran pushed to restart nuclear talks, the UNGA’s central theme of climate change, and the COVID-19 issues that arose from a lack of vaccination requirements.
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Briefing with Bureau of International Organization Affairs Senior Official Erica Barks-Ruggles On U.S. Participation at the 76th UN General Assembly

MR PRICE: Good morning, everyone, and thanks very much for joining this call. We wanted to take the opportunity to preview for you Secretary Blinken’s engagements at the UN General Assembly High-Level Week, over the next few days. As you know, we’ll be traveling to New York this afternoon, and we’ll remain there for much of the week. We have with us on the call Erica – Erica Barks-Ruggles. She is the senior bureau official in our Bureau of International Organization Affairs. She will have some opening remarks at the top, and then we’ll look forward to taking your questions. Just a reminder, this call is on the record, but it is embargoed until the conclusion of the call. So, with that, I will turn it over to Erica. Please go ahead.
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Biden’s diplomacy on the world stage

President Biden struck an optimistic note when addressing the UN this week, emphasizing that the America First doctrines of the Trump administration are in the past. But whether it's the Afghanistan withdrawal or a new nuclear deal with Australia and the UK, many Western allies are unhappy with the U.S.
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Watch: A conversation on COVID-19 and America’s opioid crisis

On September 30 at 12:30pm, Axios senior editor Sam Baker will explore how government and community efforts are responding to upsurges in COVID-19 cases and opioid deaths, featuring Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and more. Register. Go deeper. CCP releases two jailed Canadians after Huawei CFO deal with DOJ. Two...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Biden pushes massive economic plan despite "stalemate"

President Biden on Friday urged congressional Democrats to overcome differences surrounding his multi-trillion-dollar economic proposal but said he's still confident it will pass. Why it matters: It's currently unclear how the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package will move forward with moderate and progressive Democrats...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Afghan Taliban defence minister orders crackdown on abuses

PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Taliban's new defence minister has issued a rebuke over misconduct by some commanders and fighters following the movement's victory over the Western-backed government in Afghanistan last month, saying abuses would not be tolerated. Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob said in an audio message that some...
WORLD
Axios

DFL Sen. Sandy Pappas gets primary challenger

One of the Minnesota Senate's longest-serving lawmakers is facing a primary challenge. Driving the news: Labor organizer Sheigh Freeberg announced a run this week for Senate District 65, the St. Paul seat held by DFL Sen. Sandy Pappas. "For too long status quo politics have ignored the voices of many...
CONGRESS & COURTS
