Maine’s fall hunting seasons kick into gear with turkey hunt

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s fall hunting season is approaching full swing with the beginning of the turkey hunt.

The turkey hunt started on Saturday with a special day for youth hunters. The season opens to everyone else on Monday.

Hunters are limited in the number of turkeys they can bag based on where they harvest the birds. Some parts of the state allow hunters to take up to five turkeys.

The state’s bear hunt is also in its busiest stretch of the season. Archers are allowed to hunt deer in some parts of the state this month. The moose hunt begins on Sept. 27.