CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manistee, MI

Ludington Invite emphasizes consistency and progress for Manistee & Bear Lake cross country

By McLain Moberg
manisteenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUDINGTON – It was a beautiful, brisk, and sunny morning at West Shore Community College, where numerous cross country teams in the surrounding area competed, including Manistee and Bear Lake. The boys and girls for both teams ran consistent and intelligent races while experiencing one of the more challenging courses...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
manisteenews.com

With few returners, Bear Lake cross country turns to newcomers

Bear Lake holds a rich history in the sport of cross country, however, declining numbers have taken their toll on the team in recent years. Just last year, the Lakers received a boost that allowed them to field a full girls team for the first time in several years, however, this year might be the Lakers' smallest team yet setting up something of a rebuilding year for the team.
BEAR LAKE, MI
manisteenews.com

Manistee cross country aims to challenge for league titles

Manistee's cross country teams have enjoyed some excitement in recent years, with the boys team qualifying for state finals two years ago, and the girls team locking up a conference championship in 2020. With a large roster filled with returning talent, the Chips will look to once again make some noise in 2021.
MANISTEE, MI
manisteenews.com

Bear Lake football & John Prokes determined to find consistency

Last season, Bear Lake posted a 2-5 record, including a 25-74 postseason loss to the Brethren Bobcats. Since the program’s inception in 2017, points have been hard to come by and last year was no different as the Lakers were outscored 96-272 in seven contests. The Lakers coach John Prokes is entering his fifth year and had to replace multiple assistants alongside a couple of key players.
BEAR LAKE, MI
chelanathletics.com

Race Day Information: Cross Country @ Highlander Invitational

The Shadle Park Highlander Invitational will be held on Saturday, September 11th. We have a course with a great starting area and a highly visible finish that adds to the excitement of the Highlander. All races will be 2.5 miles in length. The surface is almost entirely grass. The race is held at Shadle Park High School.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bear Lake, MI
Ludington, MI
Sports
City
Lake, MI
Manistee, MI
Sports
City
Manistee, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Ludington, MI
Emporia gazette.com

3 schools compete at Lyndon Cross Country Invite

Madison, Olpe and Chase County all competed at the Lyndon Invitational at Melvern Lake on Thursday. In the girls race, Lily Hudson of Madison was the top finisher out of those three schools, placing 15th with a time of 25:47.34. Chase County’s Grace Newland finished 18th at 26:13.24. Josie Orear of Olpe was 21st at 26:49.88.
SPORTS
hartfordhawks.com

Cross Country Sets Personal Bests at the Nassaney Invitational

SMITHFIELD, RI. – Hartford cross country opened its 2021 season on a high note on Saturday afternoon, as numerous runners set new personal-best times at the Nassaney Invitational. The men finished seventh overall in the 5k, while the women earned fifth place accolades in the 5k. FULL MEN'S RESULTS |...
SPORTS
Grand Rapids Herald-Review

Local cross country teams run in Titan Invitational

COLERAINE — Area high school cross country teams competed in the Titan Invitational which was conducted Thursday on the Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine. Brainerd won the boys team competition with 41 points. Rock Ridge was second with 85 followed by GNK in third with 96. Following them were Proctor 120, Grand Rapids 125, South Ridge 156, Ely 172, Hibbing 219, Mt. Iron-Buhl 230, Mesabi East 230, and Chisholm 343.
COLERAINE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ludington Invite#Chippewas#Lakers
Lexington Clipper-Herald

Hi-Line Bulls cross country at Lexington Invitational

Tuesday night brought us to the Lexington Invitational on the Johnson Lake Golf Course. We looked good as we battled the hilly terrain and bigger schools. I really appreciated how our girls responded to the hills. They are getting closer to the steady and confident runners that Coach Stephens and I envision for them. Whitney Dickau and Natalie Malcom led our effort again. They each ran this course two years ago, with Whitney running a minute faster this time out and Natalie over two minutes faster. Dallas Weitzel was our third runner. This was her first time on this course, but she ran well and even ran faster than her time from Cambridge last week on what is a flatter course. Payton Muegerl was also running this course for the first time. Payton persevered and showed grit running against a mix of runners from Class D up to Class A. Genesee Knackstedt and Grace Schimmels ran neck and neck the last half of the race to finish within five seconds of each other. Lauren Hickey, Alayna Moore, and Katlynn Parker all competed with Alayna and Katlynn bettering their time on this course from two years ago when we last ran it.
LEXINGTON, NE
hometownsource.com

Irish boys win home cross country invite

Rosemount kept its place in the top 10 of the Class 3A boys cross country rankings with a strong performance on home turf at the Sept. 3 Irish Invitational. The Irish placed five runners in the top 16 individuals at its home invitational. Rosemount, ranked fifth in Class 3A, finished 44 points ahead of second-place St. Paul Highland Park, the No. 2-ranked team in Class 2A (cross country has gone to three classes, beginning this season).
ROSEMOUNT, MN
timbercreekathletics.com

B/G Cross Country | St Cloud Invitational

Good luck to the Timber Creek cross country teams and coaching staff as they travel to Central Winds Park to compete in the Winter Springs Invitational today. Go Wolves!. Interested in helping support the TC Cross Country teams this season? We have two ways you can help!. Be sure to...
SPORTS
manisteenews.com

In brief: Manistee football defeats Ludington

MANISTEE – The Manistee Chippewas convincingly defeated Ludington Friday night, walking away with a 41-12 victory to keep the rivalry trophy for the second year in a row. Chips senior running back Connor Beaudrie led the way with 123 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries, while sophomore tailback Trevor Spencer ran for 65 yards and a score (six carries). Jeff Huber, the Chips junior quarterback, carried the ball 13 times for 58 yards and a touchdown plus an additional 75 yards through the air.
MANISTEE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
blainecountyjournal.com

Harlem Cross Country at Havre Invitational

The Harlem Wildcats sent five boys to the Havre High School Cross Country meet this past Saturday. Senior Titan Brockie led the way for the Wildcat contingent with a 14th place finish overall with a time of 19:19.40. Freshman Lance Morgan finished in 21:16.80 while sophomore Moses Lawrence completed the course in 22:36.8. Rounding out the Wildcat runners were seniors Marty Snow (26.41.2) and Creedence Blackbear (33:55.2).
HAVRE, MT
hurstathletics.com

Cross Country Heads to National Catholic Invitational

Erie, PA—The Mercyhurst Cross Country teams are back on the track this weekend at the National Catholic Invitational hosted by Notre Dame University. Both teams were in action last weekend at the Doug Watts Open hosted by Edinboro. The men finished fifth while both Joe Groth and Alec Bidwell finished in the top 20. Groth crossed the line with a time of 16:37, Bidwell finished 17th with a time of 27:09. Ethan Barrick of Christian Ruiz turned in top 30 finishes for the Lakers as well.
ERIE, PA
peakofohio.com

Graham Cross Country Participates in Troy Twilight Invitational

The Graham Cross Country teams participated in the Troy Twilight Invitational Saturday night. Cayden Bonham 18:40.2 (9th place 218 runners) Aiden Oburn 19:23.6 (29th) Sebastian Bowers 19:57.6 (49th) Ayden Rudolf 20:00.4 (51st) Zach Wheeland 20:53.2 (81st) Carter Demarco 20:56.0 (82nd) Carter Smith 21:26.7 (107th) Ben Parke 22:09.9 (136th) Tyler Shefbuch...
TROY, OH
msuspartans.com

Cross Country Ready to Host 2021 Spartan Invitational

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Holding the event for the first time in two years, the Michigan State men's and women's cross country teams are set to host 21 collegiate programs and 122 high schools at the 40th annual Auto-Owners Insurance Spartan Invitational sponsored by Playmakers on Friday, Sept. 17. The...
SPORTS
wrwh.com

Bears Cross Country finish fifth in season opener

(MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga) – The Truett McConnell University men’s cross country team hit the road for their season opener Friday at the GMC Brickyard Invitational, hosted by Georgia Military College. The Bears placed fifth overall out of eight teams in the 8k run, with a team score of 131. Marco Flores...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
joeinsider.com

Centreville Invitational cross country results

Centreville hosted 18 high schools and 17 middle schools for a cross country invitational Saturday. Six St. Joseph county schools had runners take to the course. In the boys junior/senior race, Three Rivers had the second best team score of 35, behind only Coldwater’s 28. Constantine took fourth at 62 and Centreville was sixth at 91. In the girls junior/senior race, only Sturgis registered a team score with a fourth place 52. Coloma took the top spot at 29.
SPORTS
Seacoast Online

Cross country: Dover girls win Bobcat Invitational

DURHAM – The Dover High School girls cross country team saw its top five runners all place in the top 20 and the result was a win at Saturday’s annual Bobcat Invitational. Dover junio Brooke Marshall covered the 3.1-mile course in 20 minutes, 12 seconds, placing first in the 94-person field.
DOVER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy