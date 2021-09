In the spring of 2020, Pacific Northwest Ballet was gearing up for its fourth rep of the season, One Thousand Pieces. The hotly anticipated premiere from resident choreographer Alejandro Cerrudo was a major endeavor, involving a packed stage, mixed media, and dancers suspended from the ceiling. The specter of a new, fast-spreading respiratory virus hung over the company through production, but dancers remained excited to debut this new large-scale work. They recorded one dress rehearsal. Then on March 11—two days before opening night—Governor Inslee announced a statewide ban on gatherings of 250 people or more. The rest, as we know, is history.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO