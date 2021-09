Trash. Tottenham Hotspur went to Crystal Palace, a team that many tipped to be relegated preseason, undefeated and top of the table. Then the match kicked off and Spurs laid an egg. Missing a number of key players, Spurs played terribly from the opening kick. Eric Dier picked up an early injury and had to be subbef off, Japhet Tanganga got sent off for two quick yellow cards, Ben Davies was flagged for a handball penalty that Wilfried Zaha converted, and new boy Edsonne Edouard scored two lovely goals as a second half sub as Palace cruised to a 3-0 home win at Selhurst Park.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO