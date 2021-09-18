CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snake on a pane: Dudley couple shocked to find python on vanity mirror

The Guardian
 6 days ago
Police officers used batons to carefully lift the snake, which was about 5ft long, and put it in a shoe box with holes in before taking it to Manor Vets in Halesowen.

A couple from Dudley were left shocked after discovering a 5ft python in their bedroom.

The yellow snake was removed by West Midlands police after it was found wrapped around a vanity mirror at the couple’s home in Quarry Bank, Dudley.

Police said the couple, who had no idea where the reptile had come from, explained that they had a big item delivered the day before, but were not sure if the snake had been hiding in the box or if it had come into the house through a pipe.

The RSPCA usually handles this type of incident, but nobody from the rescue charity was available when police took the call just after 10pm on Wednesday.

Pc Bethan Pinnock with the 5ft long female python. Photograph: West Midlands Police/PA

Officers went to the couple’s home and were sent to a front bedroom. After a long search, the snake was found on top of a cabinet, wrapped around a mirror.

The officers used batons to carefully lift the snake, which was about 5ft long, and put it in a shoe box with holes in.

Manor Vets in Halesowen took the snake in overnight until the RSPCA were able to have it. A vet told the police it was a mature female python.

Police said the snake had a few lumps and old injuries, but was very friendly and generally otherwise in good health.

The Guardian

