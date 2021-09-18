CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse leading WR out against Albany

By MARK FRANK
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Taj Harris, Syracuse’s leading wide receiver, is out today against Albany with an undisclosed injury.

Harris tweeted before Saturday’s game, “I’ll be back next week” when Syracuse plays Liberty.

Harris entered the 2021 season with 135 catches for 1,857 yards and 10 touchdowns during his three seasons with Syracuse. He has 14 catches for 151 yards through two games this fall.

