CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Cecile Richards: Court’s Texas move could mean end of Roe

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

HOUSTON (AP) — A year after , one of the country’s top abortion-rights activists warned that the Supreme Court’s recent inaction on Texas’ extremely restrictive new abortion law could signal the end of judicial checks and balances on the issue.

“For a lot of people, they’ve always assumed that, even if they lived in a state that passed restrictions on reproductive care, that there was always a judicial system that would be there to protect them and declare these laws unconstitutional,” Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood, told The Associated Press in an interview this week.

“That isn’t happening any more.”

To coincide with Saturday’s anniversary of the death of Ginsburg, whom she called “a trailblazer and advocate for women everywhere,” Richards released an open letter warning that Texas’ Republican leaders “have outlined a roadmap for other Republican governors to follow suit, with the acquiescence of the Supreme Court.”

“The right to a safe and legal abortion that had been protected under our constitution and by our judicial system for nearly 50 years is in jeopardy, and we must fight to fully regain it,” wrote Richards, who stepped down from the helm of Planned Parenthood in 2018 and currently co-chairs American Bridge 21st Century, which supports liberal causes and conducts opposition research on Republicans

Texas new law, which is the nation’s most restrictive, prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, which is usually around the sixth week of pregnancy and before some women know they’re pregnant. Courts have blocked other states from imposing similar restrictions, but Texas’ law differs significantly because it leaves enforcement to private citizens through lawsuits instead of prosecutors through criminal charges.

The measure took effect this month from abortion providers asking that it be stayed. Opponents of the law have called it the nation’s biggest curb to abortion rights since the court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which established a nationwide right to abortion at any point before a fetus can survive outside the womb, which is roughly around the 24th week.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has defended the measure — which has no exceptions for rape or incest — saying it does not force victims to give birth and vowing that the state “will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them.”

Abortion providers have said they will comply, but some of Texas’ roughly two dozen abortion clinics have temporarily stopped offering abortion services altogether. Clinics in nearby states say they are struggling to meet surging demand, and care for their own residents is being delayed to accommodate women making long trips from Texas.

, saying in a federal suit that the law was enacted “in open defiance of the Constitution” and violates the Supremacy Clause, which says federal law supersedes state law. A federal judge next month is set to consider the case, which argues that the measure unlawfully infringes on the constitutional rights of women.

by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, a solid majority of Americans believe most abortions should be legal in the first three months of a woman’s pregnancy, but most say the procedure should usually be illegal in the second and third trimesters.

The poll came just weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a case involving a currently blocked Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, two weeks into the second trimester. Similar measures in states across the country are on hold pending the outcome of that case.

Richards said she is concerned that, without a shift in direction, Roe v. Wade could be headed for extinction in more places. But she pointed to the 2022 midterm elections as what she sees as a way for voters to change that.

“We are in a post-Roe world now,” Richards said. “Here in the state of Texas, Roe is no longer in effect … and all it takes is a Republican governor and a Republican Legislature. Your state could be exactly the same.”

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

How the Supreme Court crafted its Roe v. Wade decision and what it means today

The Supreme Court's landmark decisions guaranteeing a constitutional right to abortion emerged only after surprise votes and last-minute compromises. They were also the product of individual soul-searching and broad regard for the court. And, perhaps reflecting a different era, they were steered by Republican appointees who believed privacy rights covered a woman's decision to end a pregnancy.
U.S. POLITICS
El Paso News

Texas abortion ban returns to Supreme Court; Gov. Abbott prepares to sign second anti-abortion legislation into law

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas abortion ban is making its return to the U.S. Supreme Court. On Thursday, a broad coalition of abortion providers and others women’s reproductive rights activists asked SCOTUS to expedite next steps in the case in challenging Texas’ Senate Bill 8 (SB 8), which implements a near-total abortion ban in the state afte six weeks of pregnancy.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Axios

Pence says he hopes Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday he's hopeful the majority-conservative Supreme Court secured during the Trump administration will overturn abortion rights in the United States, according to AP. Why it matters: Pence made the comments at a biennial forum held in Budapest by conservative leaders concerned about changes in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Republicans will rue the Texas abortion law

For all the passion that has surrounded abortion, the public’s view of the issue has remained remarkably stable in the nearly half-century since the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision established that a woman has a right to terminate her pregnancy. All along, a majority of the country has...
TEXAS STATE
WABE

The Supreme Court Sets A Date For Arguments In Case That Could Challenge Roe V. Wade

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Dec. 1 in a case from Mississippi that tests whether all state laws that ban pre-viability abortions are unconstitutional. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Org, has the potential to pose a serious challenge to Roe v. Wade. That’s the 1973 ruling that declared that a woman has a constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy in the first six months of her pregnancy when the fetus is incapable of surviving outside the womb.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cecile Richards
Cosmopolitan

Cecile Richards: “Ruth Would Want Us to Organize”

Like everybody else during this era of COVID-19, I was at home when I found out Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died. In the back of my mind, I knew losing her was a possibility, of course, but there was a part of me that also assumed she was immortal. She was just superhuman, so her death was both stunning and gut-wrenching. Simply put, I wasn’t prepared.
CONGRESS & COURTS
staradvertiser.com

Supreme Court urged to reject Mississippi’s attack on Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON >> Abortion providers in Mississippi urged the Supreme Court today to reaffirm Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion. The filing came in the most important abortion case in decades, in which officials in Mississippi have asked the court’s newly expanded conservative majority to overrule Roe and to sustain a state law that largely bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Rights#Ap#The Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood#American Bridge#Republicans#Americans#The U S Supreme Court#A Republican Legislature
ourquadcities.com

End of the line for Roe v. Wade real possibility

Iowa takes heat from the federal government for banning mask mandates in schools, Democrats in Illinois draw new political maps with Republicans crying foul they missed the deadline and violated the state constitution and that familiar wedge issue, abortion, finds itself prominently back in the national debate after the U.S. Supreme Court recently allowed a restrictive law in Texas take effect.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

How cartoonists are taking on the Texas abortion law

Jen Sorensen wanted to channel her latest pointed thoughts on American justice into a political cartoon, but how to satirize the Supreme Court’s refusal last week to block a Texas statute that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy — and that, according to President Biden, “empowers self-anointed enforcers”?
TEXAS STATE
Lynchburg News and Advance

Marsha Mercer: End of Roe? Texas law threatens abortion rights everywhere

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott offered a bizarre defense of his state’s new, unconstitutional anti-abortion law. Asked Tuesday why the state would force victims of rape or incest to carry pregnancies to term, he denied the law does that. “Obviously, it provides at least six weeks for a person to be...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Blue Springs Examiner

Will the Supreme Court reconsider Roe vs. Wade?

In 1973, the United States Supreme Court held in Roe v. Wade that abortion was a constitutional right that could not be prohibited by the governments for nonviable fetuses – those that could not survive outside the womb -– at 24 weeks or less. Since then, the abortion wars have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Do Americans support new Texas abortion law? What poll finds as first lawsuits filed

Most Americans in a new poll disapprove of Texas’ abortion law ahead of the first lawsuits filed to challenge it. A Monmouth University poll released Monday found majorities of respondents disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the law to take effect and with key provisions of the law. The law, called Senate Bill 8, bans abortions after as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, which is before many people know they are pregnant. The law makes no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.
LAW
newstalkflorida.com

Supreme Court Will Hear Direct Challenge To Roe In December

The Supreme Court will hear a direct challenge to a highly divisive abortion case beginning Dec. 1, the court announced Monday. Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization deals with a 2018 Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks, a law challenged by the Center for Reproductive Rights, the law firm Paul Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, and the Mississippi Center for Justice on behalf of the last remaining abortion clinic in Mississippi — Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
794K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy