Aerospace & Defense

Air France Boeing 777 Returns to Beijing After Suspected AC Duct Explosion

By Catarina Madureira
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 6 days ago
On 18th September, an Air France Boeing 777-300 returned to Beijing, China shortly after take off due to what appears to be an air conditioning system explosion. According to the AvHerald, the 17 year old aircraft, with registration F-GSQD and performing flight AF-393 from Beijing (China) to Paris Charles de Gaulle (France), was in the initial climb out of Beijing’s runway 36L when the crew stopped the climb at 3000 feet after a loud bang had occurred.

BoardingArea

BoardingArea

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

