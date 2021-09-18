CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Poziotinib Shows Promise in Untreated HER2 Exon 20–Mutant NSCLC

By Jason Harris
onclive.com
 6 days ago

Poziotinib, administered once daily at 16 mg, induced a median tumor reduction of 35% in patients with treatment-naïve non–small cell lung cancer harboring HER2 exon 20 mutations, according to findings from cohort 4 of the ongoing phase 2 ZENITH20 trial. Poziotinib, administered once daily at 16 mg, induced a median...

The Independent

New drug shows promise in treating bowel cancer

A potential new treatment for incurable bowel cancer has been identified by researchers.The medication appeared to slow the regrowth of tumours among some people in clinical trials.Researchers compared 44 patients who took the drug, adavosertib, with 25 patients who did not.They found it delayed tumour growth by about two months on average and had relatively few side effects.The drug – which is taken as a pill – had most impact in the 31 patients with left-sided/rectal tumours, increasing overall survival, meaning patients lived longer.Lead author Dr Jenny Seligmann, of the University of Leeds, said: "The findings are particularly encouraging as...
CANCER
studyfinds.org

Anti-aging drug combo shows promise as back pain treatment

PHILADELPHIA — There’s good news for the millions of people who battle back pain each and every day. An injection that nips backache in the bud has been developed by scientists. It contains a cocktail of anti-aging drugs called senolytics that kill off “zombie cells.”. Chronic back pain affects more...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CAR T-Cell Therapies Show Promise Across Indolent Lymphomas

CAR T-cell products targeting CD19 are eliciting clinical activity in patients with indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma, as seen in the ZUMA-5, SCHOLAR-5, and ELARA trials, but longer follow-up will showcase the true potential of this treatment in this subpopulation. CAR T-cell products targeting CD19 are eliciting clinical activity in patients with...
Atezolizumab plus Chemotherapy Displays Efficacy, Tolerability in NSCLC with Untreated Brain Metastases

Atezolizumab plus carboplatin and pemetrexed yielded a favorable safety and efficacy profile in patients with advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer with untreated brain metastases. Atezolizumab (Tecentriq) plus carboplatin and pemetrexed yielded a favorable safety and efficacy profile in patients with advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with untreated...
MedicalXpress

Atezolizumab plus carboplatin and pemetrexed shows promise in patients with NSCLC with untreated brain metastases

Treatment with atezolizumab plus carboplatin and pemetrexed was safe and yielded promising brain progression-free survival in patients with nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer with untreated and asymptomatic brain metastases. The study was presented today at the IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer. According to Ernest Nadal, MD, of the...
Olaparib/Pembrolizumab Combo Continues to Show Promising Activity in mCRPC

The combination of olaparib and pembrolizumab continued to demonstrate antitumor activity in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who previously received docetaxel. The combination of olaparib (Lynparza) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) continued to demonstrate antitumor activity in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who previously received docetaxel, according to updated...
Trastuzumab Deruxtecan Impresses With Clinical Activity in HER2-Mutant NSCLC

Fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki showcased robust and durable antitumor activity in previously treated patients with HER2-mutant non–small cell lung cancer. Fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu) showcased robust and durable antitumor activity in previously treated patients with HER2-mutant non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to primary results of a fully enrolled cohort of the phase 2 DESTINY-Lung01 trial (NCT03505710) that were presented at the 2021 ESMO Congress.1.
Novel Neoadjuvant Triplet Shows Preliminary Promise in Resectable Pleural Mesothelioma

Neoadjuvant treatment with cisplatin/pemetrexed plus atezolizumab, followed by maintenance atezolizumab, demonstrated early efficacy with acceptable safety in patients with resectable pleural mesothelioma. Neoadjuvant treatment with cisplatin/pemetrexed plus atezolizumab (Tecentriq), followed by maintenance atezolizumab, demonstrated early efficacy with acceptable safety in patients with resectable pleural mesothelioma, according to data from an...
Nature.com

Structure-based classification predicts drug response in EGFR-mutant NSCLC

Epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations typically occur in exons 18–21 and are established driver mutations in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)1,2,3. Targeted therapies are approved for patients with ‘classical’ mutations and a small number of other mutations4,5,6. However, effective therapies have not been identified for additional EGFR mutations. Furthermore, the frequency and effects of atypical EGFR mutations on drug sensitivity are unknown1,3,7,8,9,10. Here we characterize the mutational landscape in 16,715 patients with EGFR-mutant NSCLC, and establish the structure–function relationship of EGFR mutations on drug sensitivity. We found that EGFR mutations can be separated into four distinct subgroups on the basis of sensitivity and structural changes that retrospectively predict patient outcomes following treatment with EGFR inhibitors better than traditional exon-based groups. Together, these data delineate a structure-based approach for defining functional groups of EGFR mutations that can effectively guide treatment and clinical trial choices for patients with EGFR-mutant NSCLC and suggest that a structure–function-based approach may improve the prediction of drug sensitivity to targeted therapies in oncogenes with diverse mutations.
Trastuzumab Deruxtecan Yields Robust Antitumor Responses in HER2+ NSCLC

Patients with HER2-mutated non–small cell lung cancer derived robust and long-lasting responses from fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki. Fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu) demonstrated notable and long lasting antitumor responses in a population of patients with HER2-mutant non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had previously received treatment, according to key data from the phase 2 DESTINY-Lung01 trial (NCT03505710) that were presented at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.1.
mskcc.org

International Clinical Trial Delivers Promising Results of HER2-Targeted Therapy for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

New data from researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) and featured at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 highlights a promising new treatment for individuals with HER2-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The phase II multicenter, international DESTINY-Lung01 trial found that trastuzumab deruxtecan, a HER2 antibody-drug conjugate, in patients with HER2-mutant NSCLC demonstrated robust and durable anticancer activity. Trial findings were presented during the virtual ESMO Congress 2021 meeting on September 18 by MSK’s Bob Li, MD, PhD, MPH, first author and principal investigator; Physician Ambassador to China and Asia-Pacific; and Chief Scientific Officer, MSK Direct.
MedicalXpress

Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine shows promise in protecting people with HIV

The Wits Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytical (VIDA) research unit conducted the phase 1B/2A clinical trial. The findings, published in The Lancet HIV on 17 August 2021, show that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is likely to work as well in people living with HIV compared with people who are HIV negative.
Osimertinib/Bevacizumab Combo Does Not Improve PFS in EGFR-Mutant NSCLC

The combination of osimertinib and bevacizumab did not produce a superior progression-free survival benefit vs osimertinib alone in patients with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer harboring an EGFR mutation. The combination of osimertinib (Tagrisso) and bevacizumab (Avastin) did not produce a superior progression-free survival (PFS) benefit vs osimertinib alone in...
Nivolumab/Chemo Combo Sustains Clinical Benefit in Frontline Gastric/GEJ Cancer, But Nivolumab/Ipilimumab Arm Misses Mark

The frontline combination of nivolumab and chemotherapy upheld its improvement in progression-free and overall survival vs chemotherapy alone with longer follow-up of patients with advanced gastric, gastroesophageal junction, or esophageal cancer, according to data from the phase 3 CheckMate-649 trial. The frontline combination of nivolumab (Opdivo) and chemotherapy upheld its...
Tisotumab Vedotin Plus Frontline Carboplatin and Second-/Third-Line Pembrolizumab Demonstrates Notable Activity in Recurrent/Metastatic Cervical Cancer

Tisotumab vedotin elicited significant responses without prohibitive toxicity in combination with carboplatin as frontline therapy, as well as in combination with pembrolizumab as second- or third-line therapy in patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer. Tisotumab vedotin elicited significant responses without prohibitive toxicity in combination with carboplatin as frontline therapy,...
FDA approves Exkivity for NSCLC subset

The FDA approved mobocertinib for treatment of certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer. The approval applies to use of the agent by adults with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR exon 20 insertion-positive NSCLC whose disease progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. Mobocertinib (Exkivity, Takeda) is an oral tyrosine kinase...
Adjuvant Atezolizumab Shows Improvement in DFS, Time to Relapse in PD-L1+ Stage II-IIIA NSCLC Subgroups

Adjuvant treatment with atezolizumab led to an improvement in disease-free survival and time to locoregional and distant relapse compared with best supportive care in prespecified subgroups of PD-L1–positive patients with stage II to IIIA NSCLC, according to exploratory findings from the phase 3 IMpower010 trial. Adjuvant treatment with atezolizumab (Tecentriq)...
Adjuvant Pembrolizumab Induces RFS Benefit in Resected High-Risk Stage II Melanoma

Adjuvant pembrolizumab led to a significant reduction in the risk of disease recurrence or death compared with placebo in patients with resected, high-risk stage II melanoma. Adjuvant pembrolizumab (Keytruda) led to a significant reduction in the risk of disease recurrence or death compared with placebo in patients with resected, high-risk stage II melanoma, according to results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-716 trial (NCT03553836) that were presented during the 2021 ESMO Congress.1.
