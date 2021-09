DELAWARE COUNTY (CBS) — The right lane on northbound Interstate-95 at the Blue Route in Delaware County is currently blocked. It’s blocked due to a road work vehicle trying to clear the significant flooding on the highway caused by Thursday’s storms. Expect heavy delays and stop-and-go traffic. The right lane is now blocked on I-95 NB at the Blue Route in #Delco due to a road work vehicle trying to clear the significant flooding on the interstate. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/xj5SG50aKG — Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) September 23, 2021 Stay with Eyewitness News for this developing story.

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO