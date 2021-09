ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County man was sentenced for his role in setting fire to a downtown St. Louis 7-11 during the unrest in June of 2020. Justin Cannamore pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He also pleaded guilty to demonstrating a technique capable of causing injury to persons during the civil disorder.

