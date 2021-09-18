CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake Receives Custom Nike Air Force 1 From CLB Cover Artist

hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake came through with his brand new album Certified Lover Boyjust a couple of weeks ago and in that short period, he has sold a plethora of records. The album is a huge commercial success although this is something you would come to expect from an artist like Drake. In terms of the actual music and promotional materials, the album has been quite polarizing. The album cover has been especially controversial as it is simply just a bunch of emojis depicting pregnant women.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Complex

Nike Only Made 25 Pairs of These Exclusive Air Force 1s

NYC-based artist Aurora Anthony is gaining attention through both his music and his streetwear brand 100 Wolves, so much so that Nike just hooked him up with a friends-and-family exclusive Air Force 1. Designed to coincide with the release of his album Tunde, Aurora Anthony’s 100 Wolves x Nike Air...
sneakernews.com

Four Air Jordan 1s Are Included In Jordan Brand’s Holiday 2021 Capsule

The Air Jordan 1 is popular. Very popular. And while there’s no shortage of fandom over the silhouette’s original colorways, the silhouette continues to reinvent itself with new styles, materials and technologies. For the Jordan Brand Holiday 2021 collection, #23’s first signature sneaker has been prepped in four options, which each furthering Michael Jordan’s legacy into the next three decades.
Highsnobiety

Chrome Hearts Drops Customized Nike Dunk Sneakers

Chrome Hearts doesn't do anything halfway, clearly. As part of its Sex Records New York pop-up, the venerable American luxury label is applying its inimitable taste for cheeky opulence to all kinda one-off collectibles, including toy cars, toilet paper, and some recognizable sneakers. Yup, those are Chrome Hearts-customized Nike Dunks...
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake's "Certified Lover Girl" Reveals Her Identity After He Posts Alternate "CLB" Cover

Drake posted multiple unused photos that he had taken for the Certified Lover Boy rollout before deciding on the Damien Hirst-designed emoji artwork, and in one of the images, he was being embraced by an unidentified model. Because you can only see half her face, some fans thought that Johanna Leia was in the photo, considering her recent proximity to Drake. However, it has been confirmed that Johanna is not the woman pictured.
Damien Hirst
Drake
sneakernews.com

More Customizable Nike Air Force 1/1 Options Appear For Kids

Ahead of its sure-to-be-a-blockbuster 40th anniversary, the Nike Air Force 1 has been busy delivering fresh new styles to savvy and casual consumers alike. For its latest proposition, Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design has appeared in the customizable 1/1 variant. An exclusive to kids, the newly-surfaced pair indulges in a predominantly...
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka Gets Colorful New Model For The Fall

One of the best shoes to ever be released is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. For almost 40 years now, the shoe has continued to be one of the best on the market, and fans are always copping new colorways. As for Nike themselves, they are always trying to innovate with the Air Force 1 and over the past few years, they have released numerous new models that are meant to expand on the silhouette's legacy. One of these models is the Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka which adds extra materials and layers in order to create a more artsy shoe.
hypebeast.com

The Nike Waffle One Receives a "Bred" Treatment

Adding onto its Waffle One roster, showcases another rendition dressed in the iconic “Bred” colorway. The latest design follows the recent offering of a vivid makeover in “Hyper Pink/University Red.”. Some colorways may wash out after a few years or so, but the tri-colorway dubbed as “Bred,” has never gone...
HipHopDX.com

Drake Links With Future In London While Sharing Artist-Driven 'CLB' Cover Art On Instagram

Drake and Future are really good friends. They’ve collaborated several times and even went on tour with each other in 2016. The two recently collaborated on “Way 2 Sexy” and “N 2 Deep” off Drake’s Certified Lover Boy. The 6 God recently made an appearance at the Wireless Festival during Future’s set, and it looks like the two aren’t quite done hanging out with each other.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Huarache Receives Its Own Halloween-Ready Colorway

September has only just started and brands are already beginning to look ahead. Nike, just like adidas, is preparing their treats for Halloween, setting up the beloved Air Huarache with an on-theme black and orange colorway. Thick slabs of smooth leather wrap the side and toe, coated with an orange...
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Shares Alternate "Certified Lover Boy" Covers

The public has had divisive reactions to Drake's new album Certified Lover Boy. Some fans are calling this one of Drake's best albums ever, while others are hellbent on calling this long-awaited body of work "mid." Regardless of what you think of the album, it's selling better than any other project released this year, shattering the first-week sales record for this year by posting nearly double what Kanye West's DONDA sold.
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake & Nike Reveal NOCTA Golf Collection

On Certified Lover Boy's "In The Bible"Drake put pretty simply, "Think I'm Tiger Woods." A couple weeks later and we have this -- NOCTA's new line of golf apparel. NOCTA, a collaborative project between Drake and Nike, has been churning out apparel since first debuting winter gear at the end of 2020 and today's announcement, that golf apparel is on the way, is exciting for both Drake and Nike. Originally designed for hustlers and people on the go "who want functional, comfortable fits that are adaptable from one environment to the next," NOCTA is pivoting a little bit here, focusing on one sport and one environment for the moment.
sneakernews.com

Another Fleece-Lined Nike Air Force 1 Appears With Trademark Text

In preparation of the looming colder months as we approach the tail end of 2021, Nike has prepared some weather-ready iterations of its Sportswear classics, lining popular silhouettes with cozy fleece interiors to keep foot warm and insulated. Focused efforts like the “Toasty” collection have also boasted quilted patchwork on the upper, while other Utility trims add technical aspects such as buckles and rugged soles. This upcoming Air Force 1 Low for women keeps things rather standard in its upgrade by adding the soft and plush material to the interior lining, while buttery suedes and woolen-like fleece coat the exterior.
Singersroom

Drake and Nike Re-Release Certified Lover Boy Merch

Drake’s newest album, Certified Lover Boy (CLB), has been released with record numbers. The latest addition to the musician’s discography debuted at the top ofBillboard’s Top 200 and is expected to generate over 743.7 million streams in the US alone. This is set to be the biggest album release in over a year, a title currently being held by Taylor Swift’s Folklore.
hypebeast.com

Nike's Air Force 1 Mid NYC "Cool Grey" Features Jeweled Swooshes

In sneaker culture, there are certain cities that identify with various silhouettes. For example, LA is typically associated with the. Cortez, Chicago usually panders to the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star and New York is known for popularizing the Air Force 1. And this season, the Swoosh family is shining a light on the Big Apple’s love for the silhouette with a series of Air Force 1 “NYC” colorways, one being this mid-top “Cool Grey” variation.
Hypebae

Drake Takes His Latest NOCTA x Nike Collab to the Fairway

Having finally dropped his Certified Lover Boy album, Drake is now turning his attention to his NOCTA x Nike partnership. Following the second installment in April, the duo is set to release a range of apparel and accessories for golf. Teased earlier this month, the collection is comprised of minimalist...
Hypebae

Nike Adds Sherpa Fleece to the Air Force 1 Low

Following last month’s white and blue iteration, Nike has added another colorway to its Air Force 1 Low “Sherpa Fleece” lineup. The classic sneaker’s toeboxes, quarters and tongues are dressed in a “Pale Ivory” and are crafted from fleece material. For added contrast, the overlays boast a light gray shade, while the cream leather Swoosh and tan heels provide the silhouette a luxe feel. The sherpa lining, cream midsoles and tan outsoles round off the footwear style.
sneakernews.com

Visual Artist Joy Yamusangie’s Newest Canvas Is The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38

A few months ago, UK-based artist Kelly Anna London added her signature body-positive silhouettes to the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38—one of the Swoosh’s latest running shoes. The trainer continues to be the site of inspirational art as London visual artist Joy Yamusangie puts together the “Running Thoughts” collection—a vibrant display of what goes on in their head while they run.
hypebeast.com

The Speed-Lacing Nike Air Max 95 Receives a "Volt" Colorway

Joining the “Khaki” colorway that recently surfaced, a “Volt” take on the speed-lacing equipped. Air Max 95 is now expected to release. The upper of the shoe features a dark gray mesh base accented by layered panels of matching suede and 3M reflective elements. Branding elements like the mini embroidered Swooshes at the ankle introduce the “Volt” tone that is continued on the speed-lacing system threaded through additional loops that define the shoe. Finishing up the release are light gray Air-assisted midsoles paired with contrasting rubber outsoles.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Max 90 Receives Grey & Blue Offering For The Fall

Throughout the 90s, Nike came through with some truly impressive Air Maxes, including the Nike Air Max 90 which recently turned 30 years old. The shoe is still cranking out dope colorways and fans are eager to cop every time something interesting hits the market. Earlier today, we reported on the NRG "Ridgerock" colorway which seems like a guaranteed hit as we make our way into the Fall season.
Sole Collector

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mids Reportedly Dropping in 2022

Having already delivered several collaborative Nike Air Force 1 Lows in the past few years including this summer’s “Lemonade” release, Virgil Abloh’s Off-White brand reportedly has more styles coming in 2022, but this time in the form of a mid. According to Py_rates, two Off-White x Nike Air Force 1...
