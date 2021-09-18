CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lil Baby's Jeweler Responds To Rapper's Thinly Veiled Threats

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Baby has never shied away from stunting for the 'Gram but unfortunately, it backfired on him the other day. The rapper was showing off what seemed to be an incredibly rare Patek Phillipe that he dropped $400K on. A jewelry page exposed the watch as being fake. Baby expressed his appreciation for the knowledge before putting his jeweler on blast. "@patekphillipe see this why I need to be on the list!!! After market jewelers going to make me do something I shouldn't be doing," Baby wrote on his IG story, along with a demon emoji.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Looks Lost Next To Megan Thee Stallion At 2021 Met Gala

Lil Baby must not have known anybody other than Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night, because the rapper was continually spotted hovering around Stalli at a few different moments during the event. Some fans have pointed out that he looked like a "lost puppy dog" following the rapper around, and you'll see why when you watch the videos.
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

Lil Baby Explains Why He Was ‘Caught’ Wearing A Fake Patek

As reported on Hot New Hip Hop, Lil Baby was sold a fake Patek and paid $400,000 for it. At the time, the rapper wasn’t aware that his new watch was fake. When Lil Baby realized it, he wrote a message on social media. On Instagram Story, he @‘d the maker of the expensive watch, Patek Phillips, and said, “See, this why I need to be on the list! Aftermarket jewelers going to make me do something I shouldn’t.” Take a look.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Jeweler Admits to Selling Lil Baby Fake Jewelry by Mistake

Lil Baby's jeweler is fessing up to selling the rapper bad bling. On Saturday (Sept. 18), Rafaello and Co. released a statement to XXL, giving their side of the story. "We do stand on our name just like he does that’s why today he got those four rings for free and his money back because we didn’t do our homework on the watch and we take Full responsibility for that. But it didn’t happen intentionally and he knows that for a fact," the statement starts.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Baby
AceShowbiz

DaBaby and Lil Baby Heat Up Boosie Badazz's Boosie Bash Despite Hurricane Ida Warning

While the 'Masterpiece' spitter performs 'Live Show Killa' on a fence, the 26-year-old Atlanta rapper entertains the Baton Rouge crowds with his hit single 'Drip Too Hard'. AceShowbiz - Nothing can stop DaBaby and Lil Baby from performing their music. Despite news that Hurricane Ida was predicted to hit Louisiana land on Sunday, August 29, the two hip-hop stars managed to heat up Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie)'s Boosie Bash on Saturday, August 28.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Cardi B Lookalike Responds to the Flood of Comparisons

Cardi B’s doppelgänger claims she doesn’t see the resemblance. A New York woman named Ashley went viral this month for her uncanny likeness to the Grammy Award-winning rapper. It all began when her hairstylist Claudelande posted a video of Ashley rocking a new ’do as Cardi’s “Up” played in the background.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Hairstylist Goes Viral For Sensually Handling Lil Baby's Locs: Watch

A celebrity Loctician (and self-proclaimed HairPorn Star) is presently going viral after doing Lil Baby's hair. People are having a blast watching the video of the hairstylist, who uses the Instagram handle @lux_n_locs, who sensually runs her fingers through the rapper's hair. She layered a love song in the background, making the entire thing pretty outrageous. The woman has done Lil Baby's hair a number of times, but fans are guessing that he'll change stylists after this video went viral.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Jeweler#Ig#Rafaello Co#Instagram Story#Lilbaby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
97.9 The Beat

Lil Wayne Just Crowned A New Female Rapper

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’. When your childhood favorite rapper crowns his new signee the attention is real. On top of it being Lil Wayne aka the New Orleans goat, its a new female on the block. According to the internet abroad Mellow Racks, is Kodak Black ex’...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Calls Out Jeweler For Selling Him Fake Pieces: "Don’t Fuccin Play Wit Me"

Earlier this week, Lil Durk warned people to beware of jewelers selling fake items and it didn't take long for Lil Baby to surface with a complaint. The rapper was outed for wearing a fake Patek, and after going viral, the Georgia rapper was upset to find out that the piece he spent $400K on was not real. He called out the "after market" jewelers who are taking advantage of customers looking to support high-end designers.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kodak Black and Girlfriend Expecting a Baby Girl, Rapper’s Second Child

Cardi B isn’t the only superstar with big baby news this week, as Kodak Black has announced he and his girlfriend are expecting a child. Kodak’s lawyer Bradford Cohen confirmed the news to TMZ, saying the Florida artist’s real estate agent girlfriend Maranda Johnson is pregnant with a baby girl. The pair have been dating on and off for about four years, and she reportedly found out that she was pregnant in April, meaning that Kodak’s daughter is set to arrive either late 2021 or early 2022.
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

JT And Lil Uzi Spark Pregnancy Rumors

JT of the City Girls has fans speculating that she’s expecting her first child with rapper Lil Uzi. Over the weekend, the rap group hit the stage for a performance that left everyone talking. The clips were posted by The ShadeRoom and the comments lit up with pregnancy accusations. One fan wrote, “JT got a Lil bump or I’m tripping..” and another, “Is it me or does JT look pregnant from the side?”
ELECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Lil Baby Responds to Claims That His Jeweler Finessed Him To Buy a $400K USD Patek Philippe

Lil Baby was recently exposed for allegedly purchasing a fake Patek Phillipe for $400,000 USD. Prior to the incident, Lil Durk took to social media to warn others of jewelers who are out to scam their clients who do not know any better. When Lil Baby showed off his supposedly limited-edition Patek Philippe, fans were quick to debunk that it was a special watch. Many fake watch busters online placed side-by-side comparison images of Baby’s watch and the authentic Patek model, pointing out that his watch had bezels that were too thick, a case with the wrong proportions and hands in the wrong shape and size.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Lil Baby Gets Public Apology Over Fake Watch

Only a few days ago, Lil Baby decided to spend a nice penny on the 40th anniversary of Patek Phillipe’s Nautilus collection. The rapper posted that he spent 400K on a watch that he believed was an authentic Patek. However, social media proved to the rapper that the watch was a replica.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Lil Baby Responds To Claims He Bought A Fake Patek Phillipe

Lil Baby has some more explaining to do. The Internets have called him out for wearing an obviously fake Patek Phillipe watch. As spotted on Complex the trapper turned rapper’s name had some smut thrown on it this week. He recently flexed what was supposed to be a limited-edition Patek Philippe Nautilus 40th Anniversary timepiece. Originally released in 2016, […]
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy