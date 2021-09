Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored Arsenal's first goal of the season which was just enough for the Gunners to edge past Norwich 1-0 and ease the pressure on Mikel Arteta. The Arsenal boss came into the game under the spotlight after starting the season with three defeats on the spin without scoring, and the tension was growing further inside the Emirates Stadium until Aubameyang struck after 66 minutes. In the aftermath, Arteta hailed it as "the best week of my career" as the Gunners got their season up and running.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO