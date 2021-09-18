CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead in five car pile-up in Lansdowne

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 6 days ago
One person died after a Friday afternoon crash in Baltimore County.

Around 2:40 p.m., troopers were called to an accident in the Inner Loop of Interstate 695 in Lansdowne.

Police say a Honda Accord was in the right lane, when for unknown reasons it ran off the road and struck the guardrail.

The Honda then reentered the roadway, traveled across all lanes of traffic and crashed into a Jeep Compass. The Jeep crashed into a concrete barrier. Debris damaged three other vehicles.

The driver of the Honda died in route to the hospital. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

The deceased victim’s identity is unknown.

The crash is under investigation.

