CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

A Look Inside The Met Gala, Through Kendall Jenner’s Camera

By Sarah Spelling s
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Met gala red carpet is one of the most photographed and discussed events of the year. But as soon as those celebs step into the actual dinner, there’s very little photography allowed, giving the whole affair an air of mystery. Yes, the guests have dinner, see the exhibit, but wouldn’t we all like to be a fly on the wall to observe Erykah Badu, Lil Uzi Vert, and Pete Davidson at the same table together? Well, thanks to Kendall Jenner and her camera, we can get a little glimpse into the actual halls of the Met gala.

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Kylie Jenner No Longer Attending 2021 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner will no longer be attending this year's Met Gala. The 24-year-old reality star -- who is currently expecting her second child with Travis Scott -- shared on her Instagram Story on Monday morning that she won't be walking the carpet this year. "I'm so sad i couldn't make...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Audrey Hepburn
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Gigi Hadid
Billboard

Lil Nas X Had the Best Time at the Met Gala — and He's Got the Celebrity Selfies to Prove It

When attending your first Met Gala ball, it's best to make the most of your night. In addition to wearing an eye-catching ensemble, one wants to take as many celebrity selfies as possible. Clearly, Lil Nas X got the memo, because he hit the carpet in a regal golden velvet Versace robe, stripped off to reveal a golden suit of armor, which he then peeled away to reveal a body-hugging gold-embellished black bodysuit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian, Not Good Enough To Get Invited To The Met

The Met Gala was last night and everyone looked amazing. However, some were not invited because they were not A-list enough. Former Keeping up with the Kardashians star, Khloe Kardashian, was one of those people. Khloe Kardashian didn’t get invited to The Met. Year after year Kardashian family members have...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Met Gala#Photography
firstsportz.com

Devin Booker’s Girlfriend Kendall Jenner Glamorizes Fans at Met Gala 2021

Met Gala is known to be the biggest fashion event of the year and in 2021 it was hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where many celebrities came to the event in their most astonishing and fashionable outfits. Among which was Devin Booker’s reported girlfriend Kendall Jenner, who charmed all the media and fans with her stunning outfit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! Online

A Complete History of the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Met Gala Appearances

The Kardashian-Jenner family knows how to deliver a major Met Gala moment. Over the years, we've seen Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner hit the red carpet at the New York fashion event on the first Monday in May. Although the date has been pushed back this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, fans would still love to see a Kardashian-Jenner fashion moment at the 2021 Met Gala, which is set for Sept. 13.
BEAUTY & FASHION
crfashionbook.com

Inside the Met Gala's Star-Studded Afterparties

Devoted Met Gala fans will surely know that the highly-anticipated red carpet parade only tells half of the story for fashion’s biggest night. Following the celebrities’ jaunt through the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, dinner, and a performance, they do a quick costume change into yet another jaw-dropping, but more casual look and disperse to any number of fabulous afterparties. This year was no exception, as the gala's guests and many more attended a slew of exclusive events post-ball.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy