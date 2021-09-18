A Look Inside The Met Gala, Through Kendall Jenner’s Camera

The Met gala red carpet is one of the most photographed and discussed events of the year. But as soon as those celebs step into the actual dinner, there’s very little photography allowed, giving the whole affair an air of mystery. Yes, the guests have dinner, see the exhibit, but wouldn’t we all like to be a fly on the wall to observe Erykah Badu, Lil Uzi Vert, and Pete Davidson at the same table together? Well, thanks to Kendall Jenner and her camera, we can get a little glimpse into the actual halls of the Met gala.