Matthew Fox In Talks For “Last Light”

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver a decade after “Lost,” actor Matthew Fox is returning to television for the five-episode limited series “Last Light” for MGM International TV and Peacock. The story centers on petrochemical engineer Andy Nielson, his wife, Elena (Joanne Froggatt) and their two children. While on a business trip to the Middle East and separated from his family, Andy realizes the world’s oil supply has been compromised, which threatens to throw society into chaos.

