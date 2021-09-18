CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Suspect in killing of 4 in Wisconsin arrested in Arizona

 6 days ago
Abandoned SUV Bodies This photo provided by Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Antoine Suggs Suggs, one of two men suspected in the shooting deaths of four people whose bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in Wisconsin has been arrested in Arizona. Suggs turned himself in to police in Gilbert, Ariz., on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021(Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office via AP) (Uncredited)

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — One of two men suspected in the shooting deaths of four people whose bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in Wisconsin has been arrested in Arizona, authorities said.

Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, turned himself in to police in Gilbert, Arizona, on Friday and will be extradited to Wisconsin, the Star Tribune reported.

His arrest came two days after St. Paul police arrested Suggs' father, 56-year-old Darren Lee McWright, who has been charged with helping hide the victims' bodies. There have been no descriptions yet of who shot the victims or where the shootings took place, but authorities said in court documents that Suggs was seen at a St. Paul bar with victim Nitosha Flug-Presley and two of her friends hours before they were found dead along with a fourth victim.

Flug-Presley’s mother and aunt told investigators that Suggs had been dating her during visits to St. Paul from his Arizona home, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dunn County (Wisconsin) District Court. The two were last seen together by several witnesses at the White Squirrel bar early Sunday morning, according to the criminal complaint.

Flug-Presley’s father, Damone Presley Sr., said Friday that he was relieved to hear the news about Suggs' arrest.

“I am excited that he is arrested because it could have been somebody else’s family that was going to pay a price for his devilish deeds,” he said.

The bodies discovered Sunday afternoon by a local farmer near Wheeler, Wisconsin, were identified as Flug-Presley, 30, Matthew Pettus, 26, Jasmine C. Sturm, 30, and Loyace Foreman III, 35. Each had been shot at least once in the head and left in a black Mercedes driven into a cornfield.

McWright, of St. Paul, was arrested Wednesday and charged with four felony counts of hiding a corpse. Surveillance video taken from a gas station in Wheeler, Wisconsin, showed Suggs and McWright there but in separate cars, one of which was the Mercedes found Sunday.

