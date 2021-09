A CW series reboot of The Lost Boys didn't quite take flight, but you can't keep an undead bloodthirsty brood down. After several attempts at launching a series, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed Warner Bros is instead prepping a new feature-length take with screenwriter Randy McKinnon and Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***ing World) directing. So far A Quiet Place star Noah Jupe and It's Jaeden Martell are attached to star in the project. No word yet on what Jupe and Martell's roles will be — will they be cast as brothers, Emerson, Frog or otherwise? Members of the bloodsucking Brady Bunch? Perhaps something else entirely. Either way, we are excited to return to Santa Carla teeming with all the damn vampires and intrigued to meet the new generation of titular Lost Boys.

