Otter Tail County works to improve broadband access

While hoping for internet access, the wait for those last few miles can last for years. As part of eight regional broadband discussions across the state, area leaders shared their successful and ongoing broadband projects. Otter Tail County community development director Amy Baldwin highlighted the county’s geographic and cost challenges as well as their recent work with the Blandin Foundation. The county joined the Blandin Community Broadband Program in 2020 after being rated the fourth worst in the state for broadband speed in 2016.