Florida teen high on cannabis was going over 100 mph in crash that killed 4 people

By Evelyn Romo
850wftl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida teenage driver who police say was high on an illegal form of cannabis was going over 100 mph when he ran a red light and caused a July crash that killed four people. Christopher Garrett, 17, of West Palm Beach is being charged as an adult and faces four counts of vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in an arrest report. He remained in the Palm Beach County Jail on Wednesday. A judge set bond at $510,000.

Comments / 104

David Stavely
6d ago

Cannabis doesn't make your foot move faster. The truth is he was actually fleeing police from being under the influence of drugs. Look how the media tries to turn things around. Has the media actually tried cannabis to judge it? What a wonderful laugh here!!!

Reply(13)
38
Alejandro David
5d ago

I mean does the drug of choice matter when the user stole the car? now was it the weed or the fact that he was full of adrenaline because he STOLE A CAR! seriously these anti weed activists need to give it a rest

Reply
12
Sara Green-Hamilton
6d ago

Just because cannabis is on your system doesn’t mean you’re high. After all it takes 30 days to clear your system

Reply(2)
17
 

