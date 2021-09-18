Florida teen high on cannabis was going over 100 mph in crash that killed 4 people

A Florida teenage driver who police say was high on an illegal form of cannabis was going over 100 mph when he ran a red light and caused a July crash that killed four people. Christopher Garrett, 17, of West Palm Beach is being charged as an adult and faces four counts of vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in an arrest report. He remained in the Palm Beach County Jail on Wednesday. A judge set bond at $510,000.