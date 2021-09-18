A Well-Trained Dog Can be an Entrepreneur's Best Friend

We sat down with our resident dog whisperer, Terri Kruzan, to talk about her passion for dog training and agility:. I work with people to help their dogs become confident and happy companions in our community. We all want to walk our neighborhood sidewalks with a calm dog by our side and be able to have a conversation with a friend without a pulling, barking dog at our feet. People seek me out for help with basic obedience skills, with separation anxiety and with reactivity to new people, dogs and things. The most common feedback I get from people is how they learned 15 minutes of mental stimulation is equal to 60 minutes of physical stimulation to calm their dog.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO