4-year-old girl killed by falling branch in Mankato is identified

By Declan Desmond
 6 days ago
Updated:

The four-year-old girl tragically killed by a falling branch in Mankato on Friday morning has been identified.

Natalia Ashes, of the Yankton Sioux Tribe of South Dakota, was in a tent with her family when the branch fell on the tent at around 2:30 a.m. as storms made their way through Minnesota.

She was subsequently pronounced dead at a Mayo Clinic Health System hospital.

As was reported by the Mankato Free Press, the family was in town for the Mahkato Wacipi, an annual powwow entering its 49th year.

A man in another tent was also hurt by a falling branch, but his injuries were not life-threatening, the Free Press notes.

Per FOX 9, powwow organizers say tribal elders went to the scene of the accident and prayed for the girl, while plans were underway to honor her memory during a "wiping the tears" ceremony for Native American victims of COVID-19.

There will also likely be a blanket dance aimed at raising money for the Ashes family, the station says.

On Friday afternoon, Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan paid tribute to Ashes:

The powwow is being held at Mankato's Land of Memories park, which is situated on the Minnesota and Blue Earth rivers.

A Facebook post by the organizers of the event makes clear that the powwow has not been canceled and will continue through the weekend as scheduled, "contrary to what is being shared to news media":

"We are being good relatives and supporting the family and offering our condolences to this difficult time," the post says.

As Weather.com notes, risk of deaths and injuries from falling trees is elevated during and after thunderstorms and high winds — which struck Minnesota early Friday morning, leaving extensive damage around the Twin Cities.

