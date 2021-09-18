CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro police seek 85-year-old man missing since Friday

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHILLSBORO, Ore. — The Hillsboro Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 85-year-old man. Authorities say Donald Sheldon left his home on Friday, Sept. 17, around 1 p.m. and has not been seen since. At the time, he was heading to the DEQ in Hillsboro near Highway 26 and NE Cornelius Pass Road, according to police. He was driving a 1999 beige Honda Odyssey van with an Oregon license plate of 841DLA.

