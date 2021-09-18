Dua Lipa Gave Cinderella a Run For Her Money in This Sexy Baby Blue Lace Catsuit
Dua Lipa was the belle of the ball! On Friday night, the singer attended the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas where she embodied a Disney princess from head to toe. Dua wore a sexy baby-blue lace LaQuan Smith catsuit with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a sheer matching skirt tied around her waist. With metallic silver heels and iced-out jewelry, we wouldn't be surprised if her stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, had a modern-day Cinderella in mind when putting together this look. She posed for pictures and had photographers in awe.www.popsugar.com
