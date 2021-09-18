CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dua Lipa Gave Cinderella a Run For Her Money in This Sexy Baby Blue Lace Catsuit

By Perri Konecky
 6 days ago
Dua Lipa was the belle of the ball! On Friday night, the singer attended the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas where she embodied a Disney princess from head to toe. Dua wore a sexy baby-blue lace LaQuan Smith catsuit with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a sheer matching skirt tied around her waist. With metallic silver heels and iced-out jewelry, we wouldn't be surprised if her stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, had a modern-day Cinderella in mind when putting together this look. She posed for pictures and had photographers in awe.

