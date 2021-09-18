Dua Lipa Gave Cinderella a Run For Her Money in This Sexy Baby Blue Lace Catsuit

A model is born! On Sept. 24, Dua Lipa made her runway debut during Milan Fashion Week when she opened the show for Versace's spring/summer 2022 presentation. The singer is no stranger to a big stage, and when "Physical" started playing on the speakers and Dua was the first model to walk out, it was clear that she was ready to add "runway model" to her résumé. Dua opened the show in a cutout blazer with a matching skirt featuring large, multicolored safety pins (reminiscent of the now-famous Versace dress worn by Elizabeth Hurley in 1994). Gigi Hadid, Lourdes Leon, Naomi Campbell and more stars followed her on the runway throughout the show, modeling the brand's upcoming colorful collection.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 9 HOURS AGO