Friday night highlights: Pennridge runs its way past Council Rock North, plus more scores

If you look at stats it will not tell you why North Pocono has 2 wins. The Trojans have used fantastic special teams to convert short fields and score touchdowns. Greg Dolhon, North Pocono Head Coach says , “ It has been a big part of our game. We try to be very sound special teams wise and we try not to hurt ourselves and we try to make some plays. Every week we try to game plan to win one phase of the special teams and to make a play. It is going to be a big part of what we do going forward. “

FOOTBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO