CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Friday night highlights: Pennridge runs its way past Council Rock North, plus more scores

buckscountycouriertimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennridge has this running game thing down pat and it was on display again Friday night when the Rams hosted Council Rock North in a Suburban One League crossover matchup. Running 47 times (while throwing just five), the Rams, winners of three straight, piled up 342 yards on the ground on the way to a 35-0 win over the Indians to move to 3-1 on the season. The loss dropped the Indians to 1-3.

www.buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Full Week 3 highlights from Friday Night Football on abc27

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Week 3 of the Central Pa. high school football season features some high-powered matchups and gives a few undefeated teams their toughest tests yet. Week 3 of the 25th season of Friday Night Football on abc27 featured the Game of the Week: Cedar Crest vs. Carlisle. This battle of the unbeaten features one of the most dynamic Herd teams of recent memory behind QB Louis Shank, and the dynamic duo of Ezeekai Thomas and Jeremiah Hargrove. Also this week, Trinity will try to capitalize off fractured momentum against Upper Dauphin after the Shamrocks game last week was canceled. Plus, Susquehanna Township football will try to get its first win of the season against the undefeated Manheim Central Barons.
HARRISBURG, PA
Reporter

Pennridge runs past Neshaminy in second half

EAST ROCKHILL >> Pennridge began Friday night's second half with a long, sustained drive that drained the clock as well as a little bit more energy out of a determined Neshaminy defense. The 15-play march, which consumed more than half of the third quarter, brought victory within reach. "That's our...
EAST ROCKHILL TOWNSHIP, PA
heraldmailmedia.com

Friday night highlights: Williamsport, South Hagerstown earn victories

WILLIAMSPORT — After tough losses in Week 1, both Williamsport and Smithsburg entered the Week 2 showdown between Washington County teams hoping for a victory to get back on track. The host Wildcats got what they wanted, while the Leopards are still searching for consistent offense. Darby Bryant ran for...
WILLIAMSPORT, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
NJ.com

Football: Fuentes’ big night powers North Bergen past Kearny

Michael Fuentes ran for four first half touchdowns, giving North Bergen a 40-6 victory over Kearny at Bruins Stadium in North Bergen. Fuentes, a junior, opened the scoring with first quarter TD runs of a 3 and 1 yards. He then scored from 10 and 18 yards out to give North Bergen (1-0) a 26-0 lead into halftime. Evan Cabrera returned a fumble 40 yards for a score in the third quarter and Justin Mojica scored an 18-yard rushing TD in the fourth.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
WOLF

Tunkhannock and North Pocono set for Friday Night Rivals

If you look at stats it will not tell you why North Pocono has 2 wins. The Trojans have used fantastic special teams to convert short fields and score touchdowns. Greg Dolhon, North Pocono Head Coach says , “ It has been a big part of our game. We try to be very sound special teams wise and we try not to hurt ourselves and we try to make some plays. Every week we try to game plan to win one phase of the special teams and to make a play. It is going to be a big part of what we do going forward. “
FOOTBALL
northwestgeorgianews.com

Vikings' run game leads way past LaGrange

If the Berry football team was looking to improve offensively in its second outing of the young season, the Vikings did just that. Thanks to a solid run game, one that rolled up 301 yards on the ground, Berry improved their record to 2-0 with a 34-21 non-conference win over host LaGrange.
LAGRANGE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Franklin Field#New Hope#American Football#Pennridge#Indians#Sol National Conference#Bucks Montco#State#Piaa#Td#Tigers#Fg#Central Bucks West#Panthers#Cb West
papreplive.com

Malone collects goal, assists as Pennridge shuts out North Penn

TOWAMENCIN >> Expectations remain high for the Pennridge girls soccer team. But the standard the defending PIAA Class 4A champs expect from themselves may be even higher. A goal in each half gave the visiting Rams a 2-0 Suburban One League Colonial Division victory over North Penn on a sweltering Tuesday afternoon. But as she left the Crawford Stadium turf, senior Leah Malone shared her side’s feeling that it was a less than satisfactory performance.
SOCCER
sports360az.com

Friday Night Highlights – The Best Of Week Three

Week three of the high school football season has come and gone, fans across the state were spoiled by the amount of close, entertaining matchups that took place. Awe-inspiring comeback wins and anxiously narrow margins of victory were the norm on this Friday night, and. Hamilton Stuns Bishop Gorman With...
HIGH SCHOOL
heraldmailmedia.com

Friday night highlights: Washington County Week 3 football roundup

On any given Friday night, anything can happen. Just ask Smithsburg and South Hagerstown. The Leopards entered the game 0-2, having been outscored 61-7. The Rebels were coming off a dominant 39-0 shutout of Tuscarora. But in the closing minutes, Kyle Batey turned a fourth-and-10 option pitch into a 62-yard...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Lancaster Online

Donegal runs past Annville-Cleona in high-scoring, nonleague football win

ANNVILLE — Donegal conducted a Wing-T offense clinic and sprinted past Annville-Cleona 54-27 in a nonleague football game here Friday. The Indians ran for 451 yards, had six players score touchdowns and won their third straight after a season-opening loss to Elizabethtown. “We executed very well on offense,’’ coach Chad...
ANNVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
South Coast Today

High School stars, scores and highlights from Friday, Sept. 10

Crane led Dartmouth past Old Rochester with eight kills and 13 digs. Adams scored her first varsity goal in a 3-3 tie with Durfee. Braga powered the undefeated Spartans with six aces, three kills and 11 assists. OTHER HIGHLIGHTS. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL. Dartmouth 3, Old Rochester 0. In a highly-anticipated battle...
HIGH SCHOOL
Montgomery News

FOOTBALL: Pennridge blanks CR North in final tune-up

EAST ROCKHILL >> Pennridge knows its biggest games of the season are coming up next week against North Penn, the following week against Central Bucks West and two weeks later against Central Bucks East. Before the Rams could worry about their Suburban One League National Conference rivals, they needed to...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
cowboysrideforfree.com

Friday Night Highlights: How OSU recruits performed in week four action

Most high school teams play 10 regular season games. That breaks down into roughly three or four non-district games and six or seven district games. That makes week four one of the most popular bye weeks, and a few Cowboy commits had the week off. Even if this may be an abbreviated update, check out what OSU commits did in week four action.
FOOTBALL
Finger Lakes Times

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Livonia runs past Midlakes on Friday night

CLIFTON SPRINGS — An eye-raising, 39-0 blowout of Waterloo in Week 2 made for a buzzing Midlakes high school home opener on Friday night. A visit from the always-quality Livonia in Week 3 set the perfect stage to see where Midlakes football is in their rebuilding program. Midlakes went step-for-step...
LIVONIA, NY
buckscountycouriertimes.com

These are the top Bucks/Montco athletes from soccer, volleyball, field hockey and others

Each week, the Intell/Courier Times will highlight some of the top performances from the past week. The top performers are based on results provided by coaches. Readers can nominate an athlete by emailing nadam@gannett.com. Vote:Intelligencer/Courier Times Athlete of the Week: Sept. 13-19 Vote:Offensive explosion: Vote for the Intelligencer/Courier Times Football...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy