Friday night highlights: Pennridge runs its way past Council Rock North, plus more scores
Pennridge has this running game thing down pat and it was on display again Friday night when the Rams hosted Council Rock North in a Suburban One League crossover matchup. Running 47 times (while throwing just five), the Rams, winners of three straight, piled up 342 yards on the ground on the way to a 35-0 win over the Indians to move to 3-1 on the season. The loss dropped the Indians to 1-3.www.buckscountycouriertimes.com
Comments / 0