CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Heavy police presence as protesters trickle in for DC rally

By COLLEEN LONG, MICHAEL BALSAMO, ASHRAF KHALIL, NATHAN ELLGREN
Republic
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON — In the shadow of a fortified Capitol, a few hundred demonstrators turned up Saturday for a rally to support those charged in January’s riot, but were vastly outnumbered by the media and a heavy police presence. U.S. Capitol Police were taking no chances, with hundreds of officers brought...

www.therepublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Protesters rally outside Brett Kavanaugh’s DC home following Texas abortion ruling

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Washington DC-area home was surrounded by protesters on Monday as the backlash over the decision to allow Texas’s restrictive abortion ban to take effect continues nationwide.Video tweeted by a number of news outlets showed dozens of demonstrators gathered at a park near the Chevy Chase, Maryland home of the court’s second-newest addition and participating in a demonstration moments later in a residential area where they chanted slogans through a loudspeaker.“Our message was loud and clear at Brett Kavanaugh’s house yesterday: We will not allow *anyone* to deny our rights and our humanity. Respect our...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
WJLA

DC police prepare ahead of Sept. 18 JusticeForJ6 rally at Capitol

WASHINGTON D.C. (7News) — Saturday is an "all-hands-on-deck day" for D.C. police, according to D.C.’s Deputy Director for Public Safety Chris Geldart. They’re backing the U.S. Capitol and U.S. Park police monitoring a protest rally Saturday by the supporters of the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters. The protesters complain that the punishment for the 600 arrested so far is too harsh.
PROTESTS
mocoshow.com

Traffic and Significant Police Presence Expected Tonight in Chevy Chase Due to a Protest

Traffic and Significant Police Presence Expected Tonight in Chevy Chase Due to a Protest. Officer Dana Stroman of the Montgomery County Police 2nd District is reporting that there will be a significant police presence due to a protest in the Chevy Chase Park area this evening and is asking residents to please avoid the area this evening.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
BBC

Police outnumber protesters at right-wing Capitol rally

A few hundred protesters gathered around the US Capitol on Saturday, for a rally in support of the pro-Trump rioters who ransacked the building on 6 January. But the group were easily outnumbered by the police and journalists present. Ahead of the event, police said they had detected "threats of...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inauguration#Fbi#Protest Riot#Capitol Police#The National Guard#Msnbc#Republican#Defense#The D C National Guard#Congress#Gop#The Associated Press#Electoral College
Antelope Valley Press

In DC, police outnumber Jan. 6 protesters

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a city still on edge after the Jan. 6 insurrection, law enforcement bore down in large numbers on the Capitol, on Saturday, over concerns that a rally in support of the jailed rioters would turn violent. It didn’t. The crowd was sparse and incidents were few....
PROTESTS
Arizona Mirror

GOP lawmakers will appear alongside white nationalists, Nazi apologists, at rally to support insurrectionists

A rally planned for Saturday at the Arizona Capitol that aims to support “political prisoners” of the January 6 insurrection will feature speakers who are white nationalists, have endorsed Nazi ideology and are facing charges for storming the U.S. Capitol alongside GOP legislators.  The event is organized by a group that boasts two officials from […] The post GOP lawmakers will appear alongside white nationalists, Nazi apologists, at rally to support insurrectionists appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Drug Pipeline From California To Western Pennsylvania Dismantled, 47 Indicted

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nearly 50 people are facing charges after authorities dismantled a drug pipeline from California to western Pennsylvania. Forty-seven people have been charged with narcotics trafficking, money laundering and firearms violations in six separate but related indictments after “Operation Return To Sender.” The nine-month-long wiretrap operation investigated drug trafficking in and around Allegheny, Jefferson and Clearfield counties. The takedown was a joint effort between multiple law enforcement agencies like the DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, state police and Pittsburgh Police. “In the last two years, we have seen methamphetamine distribution on the rise in western Pennsylvania,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen Kaufman. “Through Operation Return to Sender, we have shut down a major California to western Pennsylvania drug pipeline and improved the quality of life for our citizens.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Protests
reviewjournal.com

Nevada troopers took nearly $87K from a retired Marine during a traffic stop

A new lawsuit claims the Nevada Highway Patrol unconstitutionally seized nearly $87,000 from a retired Marine sergeant during a traffic stop in February through a controversial federal program known as equitable sharing. State troopers thought the former Marine, 39-year-old Stephen Lara, fit the profile of a drug trafficker, but the...
NEVADA STATE
Bakersfield Channel

Feds charge 55 in 'takedown' of California prison-based gang

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Fifty-five people have been charged with conspiracy and racketeering-related crimes as part of a sweeping “takedown” of a California prison-based gang called La Nuestra Familia. Federal authorities unsealed 17 charging documents Thursday. One indictment focuses on seven people accused of leading the “violent and lucrative”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Miami

Haitian Migrant Supporters Flood NW Dade Street, Demand They Be Allowed To Stay, Seek Asylum

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – People protesting the deportation of Haitian migrants at the southern border took to the streets of northwest Miami-Dade near a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office on Wednesday. Chanting and holding signs, a large group packed NW 7th Avenue, at times blocking the street and sidewalk. Protesters block part of NW 7th Avenue in front of immigration office in Miami. (CBS4) Those taking part in the protest want the Biden administration to allow Haitians at the border to seek asylum. “The last thing they need is a leader of the free world, the land of the free and the home of...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy