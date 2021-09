Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl wants his team to relish going up against the “pure football” of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.City’s 6-3 Champions League victory over RB Leipzig, one of Hasenhuttl’s former clubs, saw them chalk up 16 goals across three home games so far this season.First Norwich and then Arsenal were swept aside 5-0 as City delivered the perfect response to opening with a Premier League defeat at Tottenham, since when Guardiola’s men have won four straight games.Hasenhuttl accepts extending Southampton’s current unbeaten league run after three successive draws will be a tall order...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO