San Antonio has plowed through most of the competition to be named one of the best cities in the country for farmers markets. Gardens Alive, a supplier of environmentally friendly products for gardeners, places San Antonio at No. 6 on its new list of the best cities for farmers markets. Houston, the only other Texas city to appear in the top 10, lands at No. 3.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO