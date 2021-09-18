CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran defenseman Zdeno Chara signs one-year deal with Islanders

By Erin Walsh
 6 days ago
Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Chara spent the first four years of his NHL career with the Islanders before being traded to the Ottawa Senators in June 2001. He also spent four years with the Senators before signing a five-year, $37.5 million deal with the Boston Bruins in July 2006.

Chara was instantly named Boston's captain and he spent 14 years with the franchise, winning a Stanley Cup in 2011. He was a seven-time All-Star with the Bruins and also won the Mark Messier trophy during the 2010-11 season and the Norris Trophy during the 2008-09 campaign.

The Czechoslovakia native signed with the Washington Capitals for the 2020-21 season. He tallied two goals and eight assists in 55 games.

Chara has 666 points (207 goals, 459 assists) in 1,608 games played. He ranks 13th in NHL history in games played. Former San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau sits atop the list with 1,779 games played.

