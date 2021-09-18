South Lake Chamber of Commerce Hosted A Breakfast of Champions

Olympian Damu Cherry-Mitchell, VP of Star Athletics was the guest speaker at the South Lake Chamber of Commerce Breakfast on September 17. Damu began her journey to become an Olympian after college when she moved to Gainesville to train with other Olympians. For her to be the best, she had to surround herself with the best. In 2004 the training group moved to Clermont, and she began her quest to qualify for the 2008 Olympic team. With eleven years of professional training, Damu made three world championship teams as well as the 2008 Olympic team. During this time, she ranked top three in the world.