Based on circulating Celtics rumors, the organization will likely target Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards and the Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine in the coming months. They want more talent on their roster. According to sources, considering LaVine is entering the final year of his contract with Chicago, the 26-year-old might pursue a change in scenery. This applies especially if Bulls general manager Marc Eversley is unsatisfied with LaVine’s performance in the 2021-22 NBA season. Would the Celtics attempt an in-season trade? Well, that’s a possible option, too.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO