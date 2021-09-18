CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

High school football game cut short due to a shooting nearby in West Philadelphia

A football game between Central High School and West Philadelphia High School was cut short Friday night because of nearby gunfire.

Philadelphia police say two teenagers were shot at 49th and Spruce Streets, where at least 19 shots were fired.

Officials say two cars and an apartment building were also struck by the gunfire; no additional injuries were reported.

The victims, a 14 year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, are listed in stable condition at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

So far, no arrests have been made.

