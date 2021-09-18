CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

A Well-Trained Dog Can be an Entrepreneur's Best Friend

By Entrepreneur Store
NewsTimes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDogs may be man's best friend, but they can also be a huge nuisance to entrepreneurs if they aren't well behaved. Whether you're working from home or bringing your dog to work, you can't just rely on toys and treats to distract your dog all day. At a certain point, it becomes time to invest in true obedience training. That starts with DNA My Dog NextGen: Canine Breed Identification & Genetic Age Test + 7 Dog Training Courses. This bundle is now on sale for only $77 (reg. $1,499).

www.newstimes.com

Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Memories of a Boy’s Best Friend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Dave Bohn was born just a few months after the stock market crash; he grew up during the Great Depression in the 1930s on a farm just south of West Bend on Highway P. In addition to having dairy cows and growing grain, his parents raised...
WEST BEND, WI
Only In Virginia

Dog & Oyster Vineyard Is A Pet-Friendly Winery With Some Of The Best Wine, Oysters, And Views In Virginia

It doesn’t get much better than a beautiful local Virginia vineyard. And yet, the Dog & Oyster Vineyard seems to take the cake because it qualifies as such while also being pet-friendly. Just imagine taking your four-legged friend out for a beautiful day of relaxing on the vineyard with delicious food and wine. And did we mention the fresh oysters you can sample while you’re there? Here’s more on why you’ll be positively impressed by your experience at the Dog & Oyster Vineyard.
VIRGINIA STATE
Wide Open Pets

The Vizsla: A High-Energy Dog & Runner's Best Friend!

The Vizsla has the nickname of "Velcro dog." Vizslas are social pooches who earned their nickname because they bond very strongly with their families and really hate being alone. The medium-sized watchdogs make for a great family pet, even though they are historically working dogs. They are an excellent retrievers and love to play and have a job. If you are interested in getting a Vizsla, you should consider their needs before taking the leap.
PETS
womanaroundtown.com

Dog Accessories for Your Furry Best Friend

Whether longtime friends or new additions to the family, dogs are beloved. Treat them well and receive the prize or prizes, unconditional love. Left: FEEBZ 5-in-1 Grooming Kit: Comb and brush accessories. – dematting brush, deshedding brush, bristle brush, pin brush, massage/bath brush. $25.99. Right: Pet Grooming Brush: Effectively Reduces...
PET SERVICES
womansday.com

Dog Food as Unique as Your Best Friend

Just Right is your dog’s new favorite kibble. Personalized nutrition based on your pup’s unique lifestyle and health needs. Expertly formulated, delivered to your door. Build your perfect blend today and get 50% off your first order at justrightpetfood.com. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and...
PETS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Tree Hugger

The 7 Best Eco-Friendly Dog Grooming Products of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. When it’s time to brush your dog, give him a bath, or trim his nails, it’s not like a relaxing...
PET SERVICES
homenewshere.com

Deer Brings Her Babies To Meet Her Dog Best Friend Every Spring! | The Dodo Odd Couples

Golden retriever's been best friends with this deer for 11 years — watch them grow up together 💗. Keep up with Buttons and G-Bro on Instagram: http://thedo.do/brownhikingtrails and TikTok: http://thedo.do/brown_hiking_trails. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M.
ANIMALS
SPY

The Best Dog Beds for Large Dogs

If you’re the parent of a large dog, you know just how difficult it can be to keep your pup comfortable. No matter where they hang out around the house, it can become hard for them to find a space to fit in. When trying to soothe your pet, finding a dog bed that’s suitable for large dogs is a good place to start, especially since it’s where they will be spending most of resting their time. This notion will definitely hit home for pet owners who have grown tired of their oversized pup taking over the living room sofa —...
PETS
FOX 43

Furry friends with Gizmo, the dog!

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Gizmo, the dog!. Gizmo is a mixed-breed, brown and white dog who weighs 75 pounds. He is nine-years-old. Gizmo is looking for his forever home and loves "going for hikes and outdoor outings, sniffing all the things, and riding in the car," according to the Lancaster SPCA.
LANCASTER, PA
Fox News

Man’s best friend: Dog alerts neighbor when owner has stroke

The stroke came suddenly. He didn’t remember falling, but the bump seen later on his head was evidence of his collapse. His wife was two hours away, so he was home alone and vulnerable. The family’s 7-year-old sable German Shepherd, Ellie, bolted for help. Suffering a hereditary condition that can...
PETS
Star-Tribune

10 best dog-friendly cars, according to CarGurus

Melody Bond loved her 2014 Chevrolet Camaro muscle car so much she named it “Esmeralda.”. But Esmeralda had to go when Bond’s all-white German shepherd puppy, Jasper, grew up and got too big for the sports car. “He weighs 100 pounds and when he sat in the Camaro, his head...
PETS
FanSided

DashPass Pup from DoorDash is the ultimate man’s best friend

Anyone who is a pup-parent appreciates that their furry companion is the center of their world. As seen with DashPass Pup from DoorDash, making sure that this special best friend has everything he needs is more important than ever. Luckily, all those items can be delivered at the push of a button.
PETS
NBC Connecticut

Firefighter's Best Friend: Therapy Dogs a Welcome Distraction for Wildfire Crews

Therapy Dogs Help Wildfire Firefighters Disconnect From Demanding Work. Firefighter Kevin Brown had been on the front lines for 11 straight days, facing flames from a wildfire scorching Southern California. His body was exhausted. His spirit was waning. Rejuvenation was desired, but it would have to wait. Brown and his...
ANIMALS
Bemidji Pioneer

Dog lovers unite for Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association's 10th annual event

BEMIDJI -- "Fur-bulous" canines and their "paw-ssionate" handlers kicked off the first day of the Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association’s 10th annual United Kennel Club all-breed dog show on Friday, Sept. 10, radiating enthusiasm to demonstrate their dedication to the complex sport in the ring. Even that first morning, the...
BEMIDJI, MN

