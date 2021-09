A TikTok showing one young boy's princely gesture towards Disney Princesses at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom has gone viral. Earlier this week, Vanessa Guedert posted a short video of her young son Bernardo tipping his Disney ears hat to various Disney princesses as they paraded around Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. Several of the princesses are touched by the gentlemanly gesture, with Snow White stopping before giving Bernardo a curtsey and Merida putting her hand on her hip in admiration. The official Disney Parks TikTok account even commented on the video, saying "Oh my goodness! A true Prince! That is adorable!" You can watch the full video below:

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO