When I was a little girl, my father was notorious for bringing to what I now lovingly call “the homelands” any particular friend he met along the path of life. It was not uncommon for us to entertain anyone from traveling salesmen to professors, long-lost cousins from some European family tree, to musicians, or who knows whom. He had a knack for befriending strangers and making them a part of the family.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO