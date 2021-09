The Oilers have taken care of one of their remaining restricted free agents, announcing the re-signing of winger Cooper Marody to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal pays the league minimum of $750K at the NHL level, meaning he accepted less than what his qualifying offer was for. 630 CHED’s Bob Stauffer reports (Twitter link) the AHL portion of the contract is worth $150K. Marody was eligible for salary arbitration earlier this summer but opted not to file.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO