Religion

Pope to bishops: Listen to abuse victims for sake of church

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — Pope Francis is urging European bishops to listen to survivors of clergy sexual abuse and consider them partners in reforming the Catholic Church. Francis issued a videomessage to Central and Eastern European bishops who are gathering in Poland starting on Sunday for a four-day child protection conference. The location is significant, given around a dozen current and retired Polish bishops have been sanctioned by the Vatican in recent months for their repeated failures to listen to victims and take action against the priests who raped and molested them. In the videomessage, Francis warned bishops that their failure to listen to victims risks the very future of the Catholic Church.

TheDailyBeast

Former LDS Bishop in Utah Charged With Abusing Teen at Girls Church Camp

A former Latter-day Saint bishop in Utah has been charged after a 15-year-old told police that he assaulted her at a church camp for girls in Duchesne County. James Douglas Robinson, 63, was charged with forcible sexual abuse after the girl told authorities that he pinned her to a kitchen counter at Reid Ranch on June 16, and touched her body over her clothes. Police said that Robinson was released as bishop and moved to Idaho after the assault. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
WGAU

Evangelical Lutheran church installs 1st transgender bishop

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America installed its first openly transgender bishop in a service held in San Francisco's Grace Cathedral on Saturday. The Rev. Megan Rohrer will lead one of the church's 65 synods, overseeing nearly 200 congregations in Northern California and northern Nevada.
A Polish bishop punished over abuse cover-up has died

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Catholic Church authorities say that retired Bishop Edward Janiak has died at age 69. He had been punished by the Vatican for the alleged cover-up of sex abuse of minors by other priests. The Kalisz diocese where Janiak had served as bishop said he died Thursday. No cause or place of death was given. The Vatican said in March it was punishing Janiak for the alleged cover-up of sexual abuse by priests who were under his authority. He was ordered to move out of the diocese and banned from any public celebrations. He was also ordered to make a contribution to a fund helping victims of clerical abuse.
Pope Francis
The Independent

Pope keeps German archbishop criticized over abuse scandal

Pope Francis has decided to leave in office a prominent German archbishop who has faced criticism for his handling of the church's sexual abuse scandal, but the cleric has decided to take a several-month time out, his archdiocese said Friday.The Vatican said that the pope “is counting on” the archbishop of Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, the archdiocese said in a statement. However, it added that Woelki asked for a “spiritual time out” from mid-October to the beginning of March, and that the pontiff granted it. The aim is “to be able to think and to open space...
Tree Hugger

Pope Francis Urges Nations to 'Listen to the Cry of the Earth'

An unprecedented joint statement from Pope Francis, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and the spiritual leader of Orthodox Christians is urging world leaders attending the upcoming Glasgow climate summit to embrace a more sustainable future. "We call on everyone, whatever their belief or world view, to endeavour to listen to the...
US News and World Report

Maine Church to Celebrate Centennial With Bishop in October

LIMERICK, Maine (AP) — The bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland will preside over the centennial of a Maine church next month. St. Matthew Church in Limerick is turning 100. The diocese said Bishop Robert Deeley will preside over an anniversary mass at the church on Oct. 16.
meaws.com

US church appoints first Transgender Bishop

History was made over the weekend as the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) appointed their first Transgender Bishop. Bishop Megan Rohrer, whose pronouns are he/they, has been elected to serve a six-year term as bishop after the church’s current bishop announced his retirement. Rohrer will lead one of the...
Nevada Current

Catholic bishops, faith leaders call on Sisolak to hold clemency hearing for Floyd

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Bishops representing 650,000 Catholics in the Las Vegas and Reno dioceses are asking Gov. Steve Sisolak, a self-professed devout Catholic, to convene the Pardons Board and spare the life of condemned killer Zane Floyd.   Attorneys for Floyd argue he should spend the rest of his life in prison because jurors who sentenced him to death […] The post Catholic bishops, faith leaders call on Sisolak to hold clemency hearing for Floyd appeared first on Nevada Current.
