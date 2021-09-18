CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environmental Factors Preventing Aspiring Entrepreneurs From Becoming One

By Krishna Athal
NewsTimes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will always be challenges in any entrepreneurial activity since entrepreneurship at its core is meant to address the pressing and hard-to-resolve issues of the market. However, some markets are known to have inherent challenges that come in the way of aspiring entrepreneurs even before they can dream of building a successful startup. It is often hard to overcome such limitations, but not impossible. The two factors mentioned below explore the intrinsic issues faced by aspiring entrepreneurs and their implications on the development of entrepreneurship in the country.

This Entrepreneur Guides Aspiring Business Leaders On How To Give Their Best To the Industry

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. "To succeed, you have to reinvent yourselves and adapt to changing trends," says Aron Marquez. Entrepreneurship is not as easy as it seems, and you can get lost during the course of its journey if not treated properly. The beginning stages are crucial which decides the future of the business according to Aron Marquez who has excelled in this space unbelievably. One of the most important points that entrepreneurs should keep in mind is the delegating and managing part, which is helps to push the business to the next level. You should mold yourself into the business leader’s mindset to enhance your career to a great extent. Aron Marquez has been in business and knows what works and what doesn't in a much better way as he has spent his growing up years going through a lot, facing challenges to emerge as a fine entrepreneur of present time.
STRIVE Program Helps Veterans Become Entrepreneur

The STRIVE program is an entrepreneurship training program offered through Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF), in partnership with Hillsborough Community College. Brandon Dutkiewicz the founder of the Support A Troop app joins Gayle Guyardo on the nationally syndicated health & wellness show Bloom about how STRIVE...
Culture determines if employees become entrepreneurs

Liverpool [UK], September 13 (ANI): The level of entrepreneurial intention among dissatisfied employees is greatly affected by their cultural context, suggests the findings of a new study. The study led by a team of researchers from Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) and Shanghai University in China was published in International Small...
Harness the Power of Franchising to Become an Entrepreneur

Owning a franchise is a great way to enter entrepreneurship. Some universities are teaching their Masters of Business Administration (MBA) students to enter their markets as franchise owners. There are many benefits to embarking on a path to entrepreneurship as a franchise owner. I spoke with the No. 2 Subway franchise owner in Ohio during the 1990s. Greg Walker has since become one of the world top motivational speakers. He owned more than 50 Subway locations at the height of his success before moving on to share his expertise and give back.
The One Business Every Entrepreneur Is 'In'--Regardless of Your Industry

Many successful businesses aren't "in" the business you might think. Take Domino's; as CEO Patrick Doyle has often said, "We're a technology company that sells pizzas." Or McDonald's, whose rapid growth was sparked by Harry Sonneborn famously convincing Ray Kroc that, "You're not in the burger business. You're in the real estate business."
American Rescue Plan Provides Once-In-a-Generation Opportunity for Educators

We have a once-in-a-generation moment of unprecedented need, support, and opportunity. COVID-19 has disrupted schools across the country, negatively impacting student learning, especially for students of color and students experiencing poverty.  Enter American Rescue Plan’s Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, about $200 billion with $22 billion dedicated specifically to address learning loss […]
Ron Malhotra, Redefining The Meaning Of Success For Aspiring Entrepreneurs With His New Book “Indoctrinated”

Being successful is not easy. People like Ron Malhotra can tell you all about it. Recently, we sat down with him and his team to discuss different things about life, success and overall well being. During our conversation, Ron mentioned to us that he is launching a new book by the name of “Indoctrinated – How the traditional education system perpetuates mediocrity, conformity and indistinguishability.” The book “Indoctrinated” speaks to young peoples’ desires to break out of routine, to create something extraordinary: a reminder to dream big! Ron tells us, it is intended to help students develop their own unique measure of success and have the confidence to put it into action.
The 6 Life Lessons I Learned from Entrepreneur Lee Braun

Recently I wrote an article for Thrive Global on the harmful effects of tanning beds, and one of my readers, Lee Braun, reached out to me. Lee and I chatted and our conversation revealed some lessons that I wanted to share. Lee Braun is the CEO, President, and Co-Founder of...
CT Money: Family legacy - writing your life story

Let’s face it: Your financial assets do not tell your life story. It’s great if you are able to leave something to your heirs someday, but be sure to include your unique story to fill in the blanks for the generations that follow. Like most everyone reading this, I have...
Are Companies Still Othering Women With Their Efforts at Inclusion?

Click here to read the full article. It’s easier for companies to make it look like they’re making space for women than to actually make the space. And despite the influx of women’s mentorship programs and women in business awards that certainly aid the optics, the still-slow uptick in women in executive leadership roles and occupying board seats begs the question as to whether current inclusion efforts designed to support women are truly bringing corporations closer to real equality.More from WWDHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About DiversityJohn Richmond RTW Spring 2022Sunnei RTW Spring 2022 The answer —...
5 Essential Shopify SEO Tips to Get More Organic Traffic

So you decided to build an ecommerce website, did your due diligence regarding platform research and chose to go with Shopify. After all, Shopify is becoming the Amazon of ecommerce platforms. Even big brands like Nestle, Pepsi and Unilever are using it. So it must be a good fit for you, right?
Top 10 Best Free Job Posting Sites

Sourcing and recruiting talent in today's job market can be hard especially with the rise of remote work which has greatly opened the talent pool. When searching for your next employee, employers don't have to spend a ton of money on recruiters or paid job boards to find the perfect talent.
