MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the pandemic on everyone’s mind, especially seniors, scammers are now preying on people concerned about their health and Medicare coverage. Seniors across the country are receiving robocalls that claim to be from Medicare. Some calls are from people claiming to be a “patient advocates,” giving warnings like: “If you do not act soon, then Medicare may label you as ineligible for coverage.” But it’s a scam, according to the AARP. The fake calls have hit more than 60 million Americans. “These are sophisticated criminals,” said Kathy Stokes, AARP’s director of fraud prevention programs. “In this process the caller is asking...

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO